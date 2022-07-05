The Telluride R-1 School Board is currently accepting applications to fill the seat of Jenni Ward, who is officially resigning July 15 after recently accepting a counselor position at Telluride Middle School.
Ward, a former teacher, was elected to a four-year term in 2015 and re-elected to a second four-year term in 2019. The school board appointee will initially serve the last 15 months of Ward’s term. If the new member wants to continue serving after the end of the current term, they must run for election in November 2023.
By law, Telluride’s remaining school board members must appoint someone to serve the remainder of Ward’s term within 60 days of when the vacancy begins, according to a school board news release. Board members plan to interview prospective candidates on Aug. 25 and would like to choose a new member shortly after so the person can attend the August board of education meetings scheduled for Aug. 29-30. The call for applications was posted on June 29 and will remain open through Aug. 18. Applicants must submit an application, along with a letter of interest. Applicants must also undergo a background check, if appointed.
A candidate for the school board must be a resident of the school district, a registered voter for at least 12 consecutive months and never have been convicted of certain crimes against children, including sexual assault.
The application, which can be found at tellurideschool.org/about_tsd/board_of_education, lists several prompt questions for candidates to consider while writing their required letters of interest. Some may ponder why they’d like to serve the district as a board member, or how they perceive such a role. Listing previous experiences relevant to such a post or current involvement in the school district in the letter is another option. Same with outlining main concerns facing the district or describing one’s potential agenda as a board member.
Board members must also participate in training and typically serve on one or more board committees and attend a handful of board meetings each month as well. Preparation for all meetings requires weekly reading of pertinent documents and attendance at board meetings.
Board president Cheryl Miller explained candidates should be willing to collaborate with their fellow board members and be prepared to jump into the board’s current work on policy setting.
“We're looking for someone that has the school community, in particular the students’, interests at heart, but understands that we're working as a board. In other words, we don't take individual action, we debate, we discuss, we bring in different perspectives. But we come to a decision to give direction to the administration as a full board,” she said “ … We're a year into what they call Policy Governance, we're still working on the policies. So there'll be a lot of policy work, which is basically how we give direction to the administration on how to function. We set policies on discipline, we set policies on finances, and set policies on hiring and dismissals. They are to give the general direction to the administration on how we want the school district to function, so that's where our input derives. And it's a lot of work to bring our policies up to date.”
While it may be a lot to digest initially, the new board member will have a hand in the policy-setting process and the related goal-setting aspect over the next year. The board is also preparing for the 2023 election, Miller added.
In talking about Ward’s work in her seven years on the board, Miller complimented her student advocacy.
“She was a really strong student advocate on the board, given her background. And over the seven years, she worked hard and learned a lot about the differences between being a teacher and being on the board, and the plethora of stuff that we deal with,” she said. “She was really sad to leave, but she got the counseling job, and we have a no employee policy. So she felt bad leaving before the end of her term. But I told her, ‘Hey, we're delighted to have you in the counseling job, you're a great fit. And it was only a little over a year left, don't worry about leaving early.’ So we will miss her.”
Ward always went above and beyond during her time on the board, district superintendent John Pandolfo explained.
“While I am excited that Jenni is joining our faculty as a school counselor, I am sorry to be losing her as a board member,” he said. “She has been a solid team member as the board provided support and guidance over the past two years, and I particularly appreciated her willingness to say the hard things when necessary as well as to offer her perspective as a former teacher. I look forward to Jenni’s continued contribution to the students and families of our district.”
