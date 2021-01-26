Late last week, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced it will no longer be using Curative testing in several capacities, including residential care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and other congregate settings.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cited additional concerns about the accuracy of the Curative assessment procedures and collection methods, specifically false negative results.
“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting patients and health care providers of the risk of false results, particularly false negative results, with the Curative SARS-Cov-2 test. Risks to a patient of a false negative result include: delayed or lack of supportive treatment, lack of monitoring of infected individuals and their household or other close contacts for symptoms resulting in increased risk of spread of COVID-19 within the community, or other unintended adverse events,” according to the FDA website.
The Curative SARS-Cov-2 Assay is a real-time PCR test used to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The San Miguel County Public Health Department has been using Curative test kits during its mobile clinic testing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the county.
As a result of the shift on the state level, public health paused the use of Curative testing for COVID-19, as the state reevaluates the efficacy of the testing and provides alternative testing solutions, according to a news release Monday.
“We are working with the state to determine another viable free testing option and should have our mobile testing clinic back online in the next week or so,” public health director Grace Franklin said. “Free testing is important in providing equal access to information and can also enable quick identification of cases, resulting in treatment for those people and immediate isolation to prevent spread. We will continue to pursue effective free testing options as they become available.”
Last week, San Miguel County public health received a record high for single-day and seven-day positive test results with 44 and 98 positive results, respectively.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, there were 635 total positive COVID-19 cases, including 88 active, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, while 10,236 total tests have been administered.
Free testing remains available through MicrogenDx at the Lawson Hill intercept lot on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. With the ability to test up to 200 people daily, the MicrogenDx saliva test has been widely used across the state and is effective in tracing all variants of COVID-19, according to the relase. To register for free testing in Lawson Hill, visit bit.ly/lawsoncovidtesting.
Additionally, public health will work with the CDPHE to bring mass testing opportunities back to the area in mid-February both at the Norwood fairgrounds and the Telluride Regional Airport.
While testing is one of many tools in residents’ toolkit, public health encourages residents and visitors alike to hedge risk of transmission by increasing diligence with the five commitments — wear a mask, maintain six feet of physical distance, minimize group size, wash hands frequently, stay home when sick and get tested.
Throughout the pandemic, similar to cold and flu season, hand-washing has proven to be particularly effective tool in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), effective hand-washing can reduce the transmission of respiratory illnesses, like colds, in the general population by 16-21 percent. Effective hand hygiene is critical when caring for sick housemates or family members, after touching your mask, face, eyes, nose or mouth, coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
The marked increase in household and community spread the county has experienced in recent months could be significantly reduced with the reintroduction of proper hygienic practices, according to a county news release. The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, when a sink isn’t available, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Since the onset of the pandemic, hand hygiene practice is recommended when entering or leaving a public place and touching high-contact items or surfaces frequently touched by others, such as door handles, gas pumps, shopping carts, or electronic touchpads like ATMs or cash registers.
“There are a great many tools to be employed in combating this virus. As we see continued high community spread, including household transmission, it’s increasingly important for roommates and family members to safeguard each other by wiping down surfaces frequently,” county contact tracing supervisor Amanda Baltzley said. “Consider how frequently a person touches their face, mask, eyes, nose and mouth, all potential contact points for the virus. It’s not just good hygiene; washing your hands protects others.”
Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood has been approved by the CDPHE as a vaccine distribution center. The medical center has placed the first order for the Moderna vaccine with the hope to begin vaccinating residents as soon as possible, and will contact patients and the community when vaccinations become available.
Public health and the Telluride Regional Medical Center have begun administering second doses to the county’s first recipients of the Moderna vaccine, frontline health care and emergency services workers. Full protection takes at least two weeks after recipients receive their second dose. Those that receive the full series of doses are still expected to comply with public health protocols, including wearing face coverings and physically distancing.
