Like everything else in this unusual year, trick-or-treating is likely to be a little different (when it even takes place at all). But the pandemic hasn’t stopped several of the haunting season’s signature venues from showing off their scary stuff, starting with the Telluride Historical Museum’s popular tours of the Lone Tone Cemetery, illuminated by lamplight.
The tours take place in the weeks leading up to Halloween each year. Led by Director of Programs and Exhibits Theresa Koenigsknecht, the one-hour strolls begin at 6 p.m. on the three remaining Thursdays this month, beginning Oct. 15 and ending Oct. 29. Choose your date with Koenigsknecht wisely: daylight is disappearing fast this time of year, and the last tour of the season, which takes place just two days before Halloween, is liable to be not chilly metaphorically speaking — this is, after all, a survey of final resting places, and former lives — but literally bone-chilling (don’t forget your jacket!).
There will soon be more spooky fun, just down the road in Olathe: DeVries Produce will begin offering its popular Night Maze on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 16, straight on through to Halloween. The maze’s design is based on a drawing by local Randy Friend.
“It’s his maze, and his Punkin Patch,” said farmstand owner Pamela Friend (Randy’s mom).
The 17th annual Punkin Chunkin festival, which draws an average of 3,000-5,000 spectators each year to watch giant gourds flung into the sky from all manner of launchers — the splat was actually the high point — will not be taking place this year.
“But the most we ever have in the maze in one time is about 50 people, in groups of families,” Pamela said. “The maze’s design is different every year, but it always includes three elements: the year itself, a Punkin Head, and the name DeVries somewhere inside. The difference this year is, when Randy planted the maze, we were under pandemic stay-at-home orders,” with masks and social distancing. “So instead of an 8-acre maze, which Randy usually plants, he put in a 25-acre one, so everyone would have more space to move around.”
“He cut the maze out in September,” Pamela continued. (When the design is disassembled, sometime in November, the leftover corn will be ground down and made into feed for horses and cattle.)
Part of what makes maze-walking intriguing is that even in broad daylight, there’s the prospect of getting lost in it. Indeed, in a move novelist Stephen King sure would have approved, a few Ouray school students briefly became enveloped in the maze — true children of the corn — during past autumnal visits. The DeVries maze doesn’t coddle its guests: all you get for guidance, Pamela Friend said, is an aerial photo of the design.
“That’s it! That’s the maze,” she said with satisfaction. “We have the photos right here” (you can imagine how much less navigable it might seem in darkness). For those who would rather take their chances in broad daylight, the maze is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of the month. Horse-drawn hayrides will be offered at DeVries the last three weekends of October, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. And there is also an eight-acre, pick-your-own pumpkin patch, “with more pumpkins than we’ve ever grown.”
DeVries’ farmstand, located north of Montrose on Highway 50 between mile markers 85 and 86, remains operational “through the duration of our season,” Pamela said. “Last year we stayed open until Thanksgiving. But you’d better say mid-November in your article.”
