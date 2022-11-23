For its 41st annual holiday program, local organization Angel Baskets is paying tribute to its original basket of food and household goods concept, while initiating a new approach that will take it into the future.
“This year we are filling reusable cloth bags with locally produced, minimally packaged food and household items,” programs manager Peter Kenworthy explained in a recent news release. “And we’re customizing the bags with food cards and gift cards, games and toys based on family size and children’s ages.”
Kenworthy said the new approach is designed to return Angel Baskets to its roots, allow it to have a lighter carbon footstep, streamline the program’s operation, and give people more discretion in getting themselves and their families the gifts of their choices.
“We think it’s a more sustainable approach in all senses,” Kenworthy added. “And the change is especially timely as we will be serving more community members in need this year than in the recent past and are working in a smaller-sized community space.”
The increased numbers of people being served, according to managing director Camille Price, resulted from the Angel Baskets’ focus on reaching community members in need.
“We have partnered with local government and other nonprofits to be introduced to people in our community who most need some help and holiday cheer,” she said. “It’s been a very collaborative and effective approach.”
Price invites anyone and everyone interested in supporting Angel Baskets, or in learning more about its mission and programs, to come by its Holiday Headquarters located in the county polling station space at 335 W. Colorado Ave. or visit the website at tellurideangelbaskets.org.
“We open the week after Thanksgiving. Come and see us and share the joy of the season,” she said.
This year, Kenworthy expects the program to reach well over 400 people.
“The emphasis this year is to be as eco and resource conscious as possible,” Kenworthy has said. “So, we are looking to involve minimal packaging and minimal waste. And we are sourcing everything as locally as we can. If not from the immediate vicinity, then at least from Colorado.”
In addition to local treats like Thorneycroft granola, Telluride Truffle chocolates and Smart by Nature soap, among others, the bags will also contain gift cards from Visa, as well as from local grocers. Then there will be some gifts with the children specifically in mind.
“After all, it’s not just about helping with material needs,” Kenworthy said. “It’s also about fostering smiles and laughter to soften hard times.”
AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods also recently donated 73 turkeys to Angel Baskets, as part of the local business’s annual “Living is Giving” campaign, which featured several other locations around the West.
AZADI selected Telluride Angel Baskets to be the recipient of the turkeys locally because of the work the organization does in the effort to fight hunger in the Telluride community and beyond. AZADI explained Angel Baskets’ core services supply food banks, holiday meals, school supplies and elder care. The holiday program reaches out to 600-700 people, half of them being children, and brightens the holidays for families who otherwise would not be able to celebrate.
“We are honored to offer our support to Telluride Angel Baskets and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season,” AZADI Fine Rugs and Bella Fine Goods owner David Neishabori said.
Angel Baskets operates food banks in Telluride and Norwood, enabling the organization to ease food insecurity. Food supplies are donated by and purchased from local food stores, local producers and from individual donations of non-perishables. Seniors living in San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County who are registered for the Holiday Gifting Program are sent $100 food gift certificates in April, September and December.
For more information about Telluride Angel Baskets, visit tellurideangelbaskets.org.
