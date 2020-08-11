Bill Jensen has left Telski, the resort’s majority owner Chuck Horning confirmed to the Daily Planet Tuesday. Jensen, who came to Telski in 2015 as CEO and partner, was not immediately available for comment before press time Tuesday afternoon, but submitted his resignation Friday, as Telski looks to head into the upcoming ski season under the helm of a new CEO.
“Given the current situation, many organizations have been forced to make difficult decisions that have impacted key management positions,” Horning said in a statement. “Unfortunately, such actions have been necessary at Telluride in order to reset our company’s direction. We are thankful for Bill’s leadership over the past years and are equally appreciative of his graciousness in stepping down from his role here. We all wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
An industry lifer, Jensen was inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in April 2019 as part of the Class of 2018 for his 45 years in the business, and is considered a giant of sorts by many of his peers.
“I am humbled to be part of a hall of fame” this exclusive, Jensen said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Planet prior to his induction. “Not many of my peers have made it. There’s only 433 people in the hall, and when you look at the inductees, they’re the pioneers of our sport.”
Jensen, who was born in Hawaii and grew up in Southern California, began his powder-filled career at 21 working the lifts at Mammoth Mountain. In learning the operations side of the business throughout his 20s, Jensen spent time at Sun Valley and a small ski area in southeastern Washington called Ski Bluewood, which he built from scratch, in building chairlifts and learning how to shape a mountain.
During his 30s, Jensen gained a different perspective as the North American sales manager and then vice president of PistenBully Tracked Vehicles, traveling to ski resorts around the country. Jensen came to Telluride for the first time in 1983 on business, and the sight of the San Juans left an indelible impression.
“I was working for PistenBully, trying to sell Ron Allred and Johnnie Stevens a snowcat,” he explained in a 2015 Planet story whenever he was named Telski CEO. “My memory of 1983 is of skiing bumps that were eight feet high on Plunge. I can’t wait to check out Gold Hill and Revelation Bowl when they open.”
Jensen was running his first ski resort, Northstar Tahoe, at 39, where he increased skier visits by 120 percent and acquired a couple nearby resorts for Northstar’s publicly traded owner, Fibreboard Corp.
After overseeing the sale of the Lake Tahoe resort group to Booth Creek in 1996, Jensen was tapped in 1997 to become COO of Vail Resort’s newest acquisition, Breckenridge.
He was eventually promoted to COO at Vail, and led Vail Resorts’ entire mountain fleet, with Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Heavenly.
In 2008, Jensen was named CEO of Intrawest, North America’s second largest ski and resort real estate development company at the time. In his new role, he oversaw a dozen ski resorts with a combined 7 million annual skier visits. Under Jensen, Intrawest’s flagship resort, Whistler Blackcomb, hosted the skiing events at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
While serving as COO of both Breckenridge and Vail ski areas, Jensen twice won Colorado Ski Country USA Chairman’s Award, and was inducted into the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2008. Jensen is also a past chairman of the National Ski Areas Association and the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.