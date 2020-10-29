It’s not a glamorous function, but the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant could be considered the town’s MVP when it comes to keeping things flowing smoothly. In an appeal to Town Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, the town’s public works director, Paul Ruud, laid out the upcoming challenges of funding a plant that is aging and in need of a significant upgrade in order to get into compliance with rigid new state requirements. A receptive council directed staff to transfer $1 million from its robust Capital Fund to the Sewer Fund, an amount that exceeded Ruud’s 2021 proposed budget request of $200,000.
“That is music to my ears,” Ruud told council.
The plant located at Society Turn is co-owned with the Town of Mountain Village (15 percent ownership). Telluride also owns and operates the wastewater collection system, both of which are funded by the Sewer Fund, a funding item in the municipal budget that falls under Enterprise funding.
Now nearing the end of its life, the 30-year-old crucial facility occasionally operates “near capacity,” Ruud said, an untenable situation that is due for addressing. Those upgrades requires hefty funding, and council agreed with Ruud’s proposal to take advantage of the huge influx of money that has flowed into the town’s Capital Fund, thanks to a white-hot real estate market and the subsequent collection of real estate transfer tax (RETT).
“The incredible financial health of the Capital Fund at this time, which is funded primarily through RETT has not escaped any of our attentions,” Ruud wrote in his memo to council. “The fiscal year 2020 RETT revenues will be an all time record high, and this will result in a very healthy year end Capital Fund balance. … The request at this time would be for the Town Council to contemplate Capital Fund to Sewer Fund transfers as funding allows for the duration of the (plant) rebuild.”
Not only was council amenable to funneling additional funding to the aging plant, but key members of town staff were, too.
“We’ve had a stellar year,” town manager Ross Herzog said of RETT collections before turning to town finance director Kailey Ranta for her assessment.
“I like the idea of more up front this year,” Ranta said. “I’m comfortable with that.”
The public chimed in with support, too.
“Bite the bullet while you have the money,” agreed Greg Craig. “Nothing is more important than that plant.”
Of the two proposals for funding Ruud put before council, it was the first of the two to which council gave its blessing. Ruud had initially asked for a total of $2.7 million from Capital, phased over six years (through 2025) with a $200,000 request in 2021. The second proposal included a 5 percent user rate hike through 2025.
Ruud further explained that his department continually seeks grants, though he cautioned that it was a less-reliable funding source as competition for them stiffens.
“There are some federal utility grants available, such as the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program,” Ruud said in his memo. “There is also the State of Colorado State Revolving Funds, administered by the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority (CWRPDA). You may recall that the 2019 Wastewater Revenue Bond was consummated with a loan from the CWRPDA. There are other state grant opportunities like the DOLA Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Grant program (EIAF); this grant program was utilized for the three phases of the Colorado Avenue Water Main Line Replacement Project. Again, unfortunately, the EIAF program funding has been decimated this year, and what used to be a very competitive program is now an ultra competitive program.”
Though the town’s annual budget was slated as an action item in afternoon business that did not occur. Council continued the budget item to its Nov. 17 meeting and additionally scheduled a special meeting for Nov. 10 to finalize details such as the transfer of funding from the Capital Fund to the Sewer Fund, as well as to give council sufficient time to consider its 2021 goals and objectives, a position paper that guides fiscal decisions for the new budget year. That document was delivered to council at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, too late to be included in further budget deliberations. Mayor DeLanie Young said the two — a finalized budget and the goals and objectives — are usually passed in concert with one another.
