It’s seems unimaginable that in 2022 polio would be a subject of note for public health officials, but in her bi-weekly update to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Wednesday, county public health director Grace Franklin began with that bit of news.
Most U.S. citizens are fully vaccinated against poliomyelitis, a viral infection that, at its worst, can cause partial or full paralysis, and death. The disease has largely been eradicated, thanks to the development of a vaccine in the 1950s. Children are the most susceptible and for decades have been given a four-dose vaccination from the ages of two months up to six. That treatment has served to prevent the spread of the virus, leading health experts to declare polio no longer a health concern, until recently, when the virus was detected in New York City and in the surrounding environs.
“This is really concerning, particularly for individuals that are not vaccinated against polio,” Franklin explained to commissioners Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring, and Hilary Cooper. “The majority of Americans across the board are vaccinated against this disease, since both Colorado and national guidelines for child care and public schools require certain vaccinations, including the polio vaccine, so the majority of individuals have that level of protection. … People who've been fully vaccinated and have received at least three doses of polio vaccine are generally going to be protected against this virus.”
Public health officials have learned of the widespread presence of polio in New York through samples taken from area wastewater treatment plants. Sampling at wastewater treatment plants for COVID — viral RNA is shed in human feces — proved a solid predictive tool for government and health officials during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic. By tracking samples, officials could prepare for surges in COVID-19 case counts. County officials, aided financially by Mountain Village, Telluride and private funders, employed — and still do — testing at Telluride’s wastewater treatment plant, which serves the more populated east end of the county. Testing revealed surges that correlated with spikes in population density, as tourist traffic swelled local numbers. Though the detection of polio in municipal wastewater treatment facilities has caught the attention of scientists, Franklin noted the value of testing in those plants.
“On the exciting side, it is really fascinating to watch how wastewater continues to survey for various viruses and really getting that better sense of the disease spread and trend outside of just individuals testing or going to the hospital,” she said. “Some more to hear I'm sure over the next few months on this but right now, it's not very a highly actionable item for most individuals.”
Monkeypox is another “new” virus that has popped up on public health department radars. Usually transmitted through intimate contact with an infected person, the virus can take up to 21 days to manifest once an individual has been exposed. Most cases have arisen among men who have sex with men, though Franklin said cases have occurred in other social groups, as well. The long incubation period throws a wrench in testing and tracking, but overall, Franklin reported that state trends are declining. The county has so far noted two cases. Those individuals were not residents and have since returned home and recovered. Franklin said the county has now been approved to administer the monkeypox vaccine, though supplies are limited.
“Right now, in Durango and Grand Junction the public health departments there are the Western Slope supply holder and depending on the situation, either referrals will be sent to those public health offices for the individual to go there, or a courier will bring the vaccine to us,” she explained.
After the scene-stealing report on polio and monkeypox, Franklin moved on to a more familiar virus, one that once stormed the globe, but has since somewhat abated. Wastewater treatment data reveals that COVID persists locally, but at manageable levels.
“It's averaging and about 250,000 COVID copies per liter, which is still higher than we want,” Franklin said. “We want to see below 100,000 but it's significantly improved since the initial BA 5 waves that we saw earlier this summer.”
Statewide, case counts, positivity rates and hospitalizations and death show a decline. Regionally, where hospital beds can be quickly overwhelmed, Franklin reported a positive picture.
“We're continuing to pop up on hospitalizations but not more than a moderate level,” she said. “Now they're back into a green and comfortable zone for regional hospital capacity.”
Public health officials continue to encourage vaccinations. Franklin said that both Moderna and Pfizer have submitted emergency use applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for bivalent COVID boosters that will cover the original Wuhan strain and Omicron. Meetings at the federal level are scheduled Sept. 1-2. Once, and if, the boosters are approved, the county has pre-ordered, but so far has only been approved for 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine “a lot less than we requested,” Franklin noted.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment’s vaccine bus will be making stops in the area next week. Tuesday, Aug. 30 it will be at Carhenge in Telluride from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the bus will be open for business at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make an appointment at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
The flu virus, nearly rendered nearly non-existent when large portions of the population abided by ordinances requiring the wearing of face coverings during the height of the coronovirus pandemic, will surely make its presence known this year, officials warn. Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a local physician who serves on the county’s public health advisory panel, said getting a vaccination for influenza is also important.
“I just want to mention the boring old flu virus,’ Kocher said during public comment. “We all kind of forgot about over the last two years because there just wasn't any. There's good reason to think that we are due for a pretty hefty session with flu this year. What's going on in Australia is often a good harbinger of that and they're having a tremendously increased amount of flu. So everybody, just remember to get your flu vaccines this year. And if you're somebody who tended to put it off until later in October, maybe because you wanted it to last longer, this might not be the best year to do that. It might be good to get out and get it as soon as it becomes available.”
For complete information on public health news, vaccines and more, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
