The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment’s vaccine bus will be making stops in the area next week. Tuesday, Aug. 30 it will be at Carhenge in Telluride from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the bus will be open for business at the Lone Cone Library in Norwood, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Make an appointment at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. (Courtesy photo)