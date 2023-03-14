From the last mile in Sierra Leone to the last mile in Telluride, journalists are raising awareness around the world for women’s rights and democracy and will visit Telluride this month following a forum at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York.
Lisa Sebree, a part-time Telluride resident since 2013, is global executive director of Media Matters for Women. The nonprofit hires journalists to create podcasts in languages local to the West African nation of Sierra Leone.
On Friday, March 10, Sebree and award-winning African journalists Florence Sesay and Alinah Kallon convened in New York and held a panel about “Addressing the Unmet Information Needs of Africa’s Hardest-to-Reach Communities,” a Sierra Leone Case Study.
Sesay said participating in the forum for the Commission on the Status of Women gave Media Matters for Women the opportunity to “speak about the real issues happening in our country.”
“This was a chance to speak about what it is like for women and girls in last-mile communities and to provide that platform to share their stories and amplify their voices,” Sesay said after the forum.
Kallon said the audience was receptive to the Media Matters for Women presentation.
“It was important to tell the stories of our people in Sierra Leone, and when I saw people in the audience nodding, I could see that they were getting what I was saying,” Kallon said.
Sesay and Kallon planned to arrive in Telluride on Thursday.
Sebree said she invited Sesay and Kallon to travel to Telluride after the forum to enjoy the town and relax. Sebree said her family has congregated in Mountain Village since the early 1990s.
“These ladies live a very tough life,” Sebree said. “So I said, ‘We have a house in Telluride, come to Telluride and let’s have some rest.’”
Sesay said she will be taking pictures in Telluride to share with her family.
“I’ve seen pictures of skiing, but I’ve never seen snow,” Sesay said. “I'm so excited to just relax and explore Telluride. And I’ll be taking pictures to show my kids that Mommy is feeling snow for the first time.”
Kallon said, “I’m excited to see the skiing and the cable cars — the overhead transportation. I don’t know what to expect, but I’m open. Maybe I’ll cry, maybe I’ll scream, but I know that I will live to tell the story!"
Kallon has been busy telling other stories.
Living and working in Sierra Leone, she and Sesay work to understand the information needs in rural communities and empower women and girls with credible and reliable news on topics like elections, civic engagement, sexual and gender violence, health, safety and human rights.
Most Sierra Leoneans do not have phones and only a few people have radios in the villages in the five provinces of Sierra Leone.
The podcasts that Sesay and Kallon produce for Media Matters for Women reach the remotest communities in the country by way of radio, listening centers and town criers.
Villages are governed by traditional cultures, and Sebree said the networks of town criers, which are traditional and honorary roles, are supported by the authority of the chiefs. Using solar-powered speakers and mobile phones provided by Media Matters for Women, the town criers are now playing the podcasts anywhere information is needed.
“Before we added the town criers to our network, we were hitting about 75,000 people in a year and now we are hitting 60,000 people in a month,” Sebree said.
And while traditional cultures can be harmful to women in Sierra Leone — about 30 percent of girls in Sierra Leone are married before the age of 18 — Sebree said equality and gender empowerment are at the forefront of change happening across the country.
“An example of a rumor or misinformation that women in rural villages are hearing is that if they eat an apricot, they won’t get pregnant,” Sebree said. “Instead of sharing rumors, Media Matters for Women is bringing information with power to people in the rural areas really focused on women and girls.”
About 41 percent of the roughly 9 million residents in Sierra Leone are under the age of 15.
After being gone for a period due to COVID, listening centers are back at health centers where women are already searching for accurate and reliable information. The podcasts are made available in English and native culture languages like Mende, Temne and Krio, a language spoken by the descendants of freed Jamaican slaves.
Sebree said Media Matters for Women has 15 listening centers in Sierra Leone and 75 field staff.
For more information, visit mediamattersforwomen.org.
