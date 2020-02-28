Even ski resorts cannot escape the coronavirus (COVID-19). In France, six people at the Les Contamine-Montjoie ski area near Chamonix were diagnosed with the virus at the beginning of February. The group of British citizens had slept in a room with another British man who had contracted coronavirus in Singapore. The discovery of the Chinese coronavirus in the tiny ski village of 1,200 residents prompted a local panic.
The six Brits have all since been cured of coronavirus, but the effects of the virus were detrimental to a small town that relies on skiing as its main form of industry. Imagine if the slopes and the streets around Telluride almost entirely emptied overnight.
Although coronavirus can pose a serious risk, especially for children, the elderly and vulnerable populations, the panic can be overplayed. The fatality rate is less than 2 percent, and catching coronavirus requires prolonged proximity with an infected person.
“There is no risk when you cross people on the street. You need close and sustained contact to be contaminated. The risks are therefore very low for the whole population,” said Agnes Buzyn, France’s former health minister (Olivier Veran replaced Buzyn Feb. 17).
After the five cases were discovered, Buzyn visited Les Contamines in a show of solidarity. Étienne Jacquet, the town’s mayor, encouraged people to be tested if they showed cold or flu-like symptoms (common in mountain towns in the winter, as Telluride residents know), but as of Thursday, the two-week incubation period for coronavirus had passed with no new cases.
People are slowly coming back to the ski resort, but two weeks of low visitor numbers during peak ski season are quite harmful to the village’s economy. Empty lift lines are nice for locals, but not for revenue.
Beyond sinking ski ticket sales, coronavirus has created negative effects on the global economy and the world’s supply chain as the virus spreads. On Friday, Wall Street was down 3 percent during early trading, marking seven days of declining stocks. Many companies are deterring their employees from travelling (both for business or pleasure). And hundreds of companies have imposed a two-week “work from home” policy for employees who have traveled to mainland China, South Korea, Japan, and/or Italy, or were in close contact with someone who is infected.
In the European Union, where people can pass across countries’ borders without restrictions, the outbreak in Italy is causing concern in neighboring countries. As of Friday, there were over 650 cases of coronavirus in Italy, mainly in the northern region of Lombardy, where Milan is the capital city. Two hotels in Austria and one in the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain have been placed under quarantine after guests or employees contracted coronavirus. As of Friday, 24 cases in 14 different countries have manifested from Italy and 97 from Iran, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In France, there are ongoing public and governmental debates about whether the country should close its borders with Italy. However, the measure “would not make sense,” according to Véran, the current minister of health, who discussed the matter during a press conference Feb. 22.
For the moment, locals in Telluride do not have to worry much. There are currently no cases of coronavirus in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment as of press time Friday afternoon. California has the highest number of reported cases in the United States, with 27. Nebraska, Colorado’s neighbor to the east, is the second highest, with 13 cases as of press time.
Although the risk is currently low in Colorado, Dr. Diana Koelliker, director of trauma and emergency services at Telluride Regional Medical Center, anticipated that may change. Coronavirus will likely reach Colorado, but residents do not need to be over-worried, she said.
“There’s no need for hysteria,” Koelliker said in an interview with the Daily Planet.
Ski resorts do see a high number of international and national travelers, and the steady turnover and visitors from many countries could increase the virus’s chances of spreading, she explained.
“We consider ourselves a little isolated mountain town, but we have people traveling in from all over,” Koelliker said. “It is recommended that people use caution because we have such a worldwide population that comes to Telluride.”
With offseason around the corner, many locals will be leaving Telluride for vacations across the world, places where they could be susceptible to catching communicable diseases, Koelliker added.
Coronavirus has now reached people in 51 countries. By the end of 2020, Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard epidemiology professor, predicts that between 40-70 percent of the world’s population will contract coronavirus. Most will be mild or even asymptomatic cases, though. Without long-lasting immunity “cold and flu season” could turn into “cold and flu and COVID-19 season,” Lipsitch said in an interview with James Hamblin of the Atlantic.
In Telluride, Koelliker reported that a large population is combating the flu right now.
“I do think that flu is the biggest risk for our community right now, though that certainly could change,” she said.
There is currently no immunization or treatment for coronavirus, so preventive measures are essential. Koelliker recommends frequently washing hands with soap and water, and cleaning and sanitizing surfaces. If people are sick, they should stay home.
“Good hand hygiene is the number one thing,” Koelliker emphasized.
For coronavirus questions, call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a hotline at 303-389-1687.
Editor’s note: Sophie Stuber is currently going to grad school in Paris, France.
