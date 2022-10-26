CUTLINE: The Telluride School District recently announced a new partnership with community engagement app Panelope. (Courtesy image)
School district on app
Panelope makes it easier for parents to stay informedAfter a day of hard work, making dinner, helping with homework and maybe even a community event, Telluride parents of school-aged children are tired. Who has time to attend lengthy meetings or sift through lengthy minutes and recordings to find the issues you care about at school?
The Telluride R-1 School District is always striving to make it easier for parents to have a say as officials consider upcoming decisions, events and priorities. That’s why school district recently announced a new partnership with community engagement app Panelope.
Panelope makes it easier for people to stay informed and provide input as a trusted community member, whenever and wherever it’s convenient for them. With Panelope, parents and other verified community members can pull out their phone and weigh in directly to TSD Administration or Board of Education.
Some pending issues at the school district include ways to address student mental and behavioral health; questions about the school calendar and the school day schedule; questions about where to best prioritize allocation of resources; whether to consider a potential bond measure; or whatever current topic is under consideration.
Download Panelope on the Apple AppStore (iPhone) or Google Play Store (Android or Google device). In order to join, Panelope must verify a person’s identity, which helps keep the online community full of people who are truly members of the school district.
“Panelope is a network of real people working together to do impactful things. Verification makes this possible while also promoting transparency and trust. On Panelope, better connections and conversations happen when individuals don’t operate under fake accounts or multiple accounts. Verification also effectively eliminates the risk of bots, and issue increasingly affecting even the most local of communities,” according to the Panelope website, panelope.com.
Just a note on verification. When taking photos of a license, be sure to do so in a well-lit room and have the ability to take a clear photo (clean camera lens, functioning camera, etc.). Similar to when taking a picture of a check to deposit into an account, it may take a few tries to get the upload right.
Only 29 percent of Americans feel like they are heard by their representatives, according to Panelope.
“And yet, community leaders are working harder than ever to try to connect with their members. The current tools don’t work. They lack transparency, demand too much of the users, and are often too expensive for smaller communities to afford,” according to the app’s website. “Panelope is a different approach. Our team is made up of former public office holders and folks who understand both the importance of community engagement and the struggle to fit it into one’s schedule. We wanted a richer, more practical way to engage with our communities between the carpools, late nights at the office, and family dinners. Panelope is our answer.”
Panelope benefits community leaders by facilitating streamlined, meaningful engagement by verifying community members, giving them convenient means to have their say, and promoting transparency so that everyone operates from the same set of facts. Leaders can rapidly poll members, drive awareness and create affinity — all on the fly. No pollsters or consultants necessary.
On Panelope, your communities come to you. Panelope provides a centralized place where local government, school board, school districts, association, faith community and more can reach out for input and make sure community members stay in the know. Unlike in-person meetings, and one-off surveys or apps, Panelope simplifies the way people engage and lets them choose where and when to participate.
Furthermore, those who sign up may find other local organizations in your community on Panelope that offer the same convenience and access.
For more information, visit panelope.com.
