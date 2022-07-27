This year, Telluride Mountain Club’s annual summer party will be a toast to the freshly finished Eider to Mill Creek Connector Trail. The new trail is a project between Telluride Mountain Club and the United States Forest Service (USFS). The two-mile segment took months to build, involving a full construction crew, heavy tread work, tree clearing and hand finishing.
“All trail users will benefit,” Heidi Lauterbach, director of Telluride Mountain Club, told the Planet. “The collaboration is really key because the Mountain Club can support the Forest Service with resources.”
The TMtC summer party is this evening, July 28, at Telluride Town Park under the bra. The barbecue kicks off at 5:15 p.m. For $30, or $100 per family, attendees get food, drinks and a reusable TMtC cup. There will also be live music. Last year, tickets sold out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets in advance on the Telluride Mountain Club website.
“The event will happen rain or shine,” Lauterbach said. “It’s an opportunity to catch up with like-minded people. And we are a nonprofit, so we run off donations.”
Developing Telluride’s trail network is not cheap. With the region’s steep and variable terrain, building a new trail can cost more than $30,000 per mile. The two-mile Eider to Mill Creek connector cost $90,000.
Nearly 70 donors contributed to the fundraising campaign for the connector trail, which was first proposed in 2017 and then included in the 2019 TMtC Trail Sustainability Plan. The sustainability initiative was developed to improve existing non-motorized trails within the region and to build new trails that would better connect the current system.
After the sustainability plan, the USFS conducted a two-year in-house National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis and approved the trail in the fall of 2021. Upon receiving USFS approval, Telluride Mountain Club secured public and private funding grants over the winter. Trail construction broke ground in May 2022.
“The feedback about the new connector trail has been overwhelmingly positive,'' John Hidy, trail director for USFS, said in a press release. “We are excited to continue working with TMtC to identify new trail solutions for users in the area.”
In total, the Telluride region contains about 137,000 acres of land and more than 200 miles of existing trails. But many of the most popular trails were not originally built for recreational use. The sustainability plan helps connect existing trails into more cohesive loops.
The Eider to Mill Creek Connector Trail gives hikers, runners and mountain bikers more options to get up into high country without taking roads.
“So much of the ski resort is pay to play, so it’s nice to have access over on this side,” Lauterbach said.
Since the sunny side of the valley melts out earlier, the new connector trail also adds better access during shoulder seasons. The trail has already become a popular route.
“I’m psyched that TMtC put it together. It helps give bikes more options, and it’s fun to run. There’s great new views, and it’s always fun to have new links,” Ophir resident Dave Chew told the Planet.
“It’s been fun to hear people’s creativity about how they’ve used it,” Lauterbach said.
Among local trail runners, the connector trail has become a new site for friendly competition. Two locals, Lindsay Allison and Kelly Wolf, made new Strava segments for the east and west bound directions of the trail, respectively.
“It’s nice to spend less time on the road,” Wolf told the Planet.
Up next, the club will add signage to the trail and revegetate the surrounding area.
Developing trail infrastructure is crucial to protection of land and the future of trail running, hiking and mountain biking in the valley. In Colorado, 83 percent of residents use trails for outdoor recreation, according to the CPW 2016-26 Statewide Trails Strategic Plan.
