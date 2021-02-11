With the composition of the 116th Congress favoring Democrats, new protections for Colorado’s public lands might finally make their way through Washington D.C. Two public lands bills, the CORE Act and the Colorado Wilderness Act were reintroduced last week. Both legislation items have previously passed the House of Representatives, but failed to be taken up by the Senate.
On February 2, congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO) and senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) reintroduced the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act in Congress. Versions of the CORE Act already twice passed in the House—most recently as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. With Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote, a newly blue Senate means this public lands legislation could finally become law.
“With both Colorado senators now sponsors of the CORE Act, there's a much greater likelihood of passage this year,” Mark Pearson, executive director of San Juan Citizens Alliance, told the Daily Planet.
If passed, the bill would protect more than 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado, including 61,000 acres in the local San Juan Mountains, notably Mount Sneffels and Wilson Peak. The CORE Act would also ban future oil and gas leasing on the Thompson Divide and create the first ever National Historic Landscape at Camp Hale.
Apart from a few amendments, the “core” content [1] of the public lands legislation remains very similar to the original version of the bill introduced in 2019. The CORE Act previously faced resistance because former senator Cory Gardner declined to co-sponsor the legislation or offer bipartisan support. But with Gardner voted out and Hickenlooper, there are fewer barriers.
Another public lands bill, the Colorado Wilderness Act, reintroduced by representative Diana DeGette, would offer protections to 660,000 acres of land—primarily in low and mid-elevation areas. Representatives Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter co-sponsored the bill. Although two-thirds of the land is currently managed as designated wilderness areas, DeGette’s legislation would offer permanent protections to these places.
“Our fight to protect more of Colorado’s wilderness gained tremendous momentum last year,” DeGette said in a press statement. “We are confident that we are finally in a position to get this bill approved and signed into law.”
The CORE Act and the Colorado Wilderness Act both represent a larger movement by Democrats to protect public lands in the United States. President Joe Biden vowed to conserve 30 percent of U.S land and water by 2030.
“The CORE Act is a perfect example of how to go about advancing towards that goal,” Pearson noted.
Republican representative Lauren Boebert, whose district includes much of the land that would be protected under the CORE Act, is not a co-sponsor of the bill, nor of the Colorado Wilderness Act. While running for Congress, Boebert called the CORE Act a “land grab.”
Despite Boebert’s reticence, the CORE Act remains popular in her district, according to Pearson.
“Hopefully she will listen to her constituents, since there is overwhelming support within the third congressional district for this legislation. So, we would appreciate it if she was willing to represent the interests of her constituents,” Pearson said.
Across the state, the CORE Act is supported by local and regional elected officials in most of the communities that would be affected by the legislation. Sunday’s edition of the Daily Planet featured a page-sized advertisement urging Senators Bennett and Hickelooper to “pass the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act this year.” The page was signed by more than 100 elected representatives, including the mayors of Telluride, Mountain Village, Ridgway, and Ophir, council members, and San Miguel County commissioners.
“It shows a broad and deep level of support for the CORE Act,” said Hilary Cooper, San Miguel County Commissioner, in an interview with the Daily Planet.
Although the CORE Act has been in the works for years, it is a long-term investment.
“Ultimately we're doing it for the next generation. And we're doing it for the wildlife that use these areas,” Cooper said.
“The decades of work are just going to be a little blip on the horizon.”
