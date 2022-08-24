In addition to the classic hiking, biking and dog symbols found on local trail signs that inform users what is allowed and/or prohibited on such pathways, small squares clearly displaying e-bikes have joined the wooden posts.
Janet Kask, San Miguel County director of parks and open space, said the conversations regarding e-bikes on local trails began in July 2020. The county has a total of 15 trails and more than 20 miles for recreational use, including the popular Idarado Legacy Trail that runs from the Town of Telluride to the Pandora Mill at the east end.
"We are trying to limit any potential negative interactions. But the real issue comes down to handling traffic on county's multi-use trails, and trail etiquette is important," Kask said.
The county open space commission reviewed each trail individually to determine if the paths were suitable for e-bikes. They took into account user groups, recommended use, physical geography and popularity. After careful discussion and consideration, the committee resolved to recommend two county trails for class one only, e-bike usage.
The trails include the Whiskey Charlie 62 Trail, a 3.5-mile trail that follows the Rio Grande Southern Railroad along Highway 62, and the M59 River Trail, a 4.3-mile dirt road accessible just east of Sawpit behind the state road shop near Deep Creek.
Other committees and organizations in town have also had to adapt and adjust their signage, like the Town of Telluride. The Telluride Parks & Recreation Department manages the River Trail and Town Park pathways. According to Stephanie Jaquet, the town’s parks and recreation director, the town currently classifies e-bikes as "vehicles," which are prohibited on all town-managed paths.
"Parks and rec discourages e-bikes in these areas due to their higher speeds and associated safety concerns on these multi-use and highly used trails and pathways," Jaquet said.
The Telluride Open Space Committee is in charge of the Valley Floor and Bear Creek Preserve. On trails in both areas, "motor vehicles are prohibited," including e-bikes, e-scooters and one-wheels. E-bikes are common on the Valley Floor Trail because many locals commute on e-bikes instead of cars from Lawson, Hillside and other neighborhoods outside of downtown.
"It's a complex issue, and it's handled differently throughout the state and by various municipalities," Kask said.
For example, in Boulder, the city's open space commission oversees 154 miles, with 54 miles accessible to standard bikes. In July, the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Department announced three proposals allowing e-bike access on more county-run trails.
Hikers and walkers along popular trails have expressed safety concerns regarding e-bikes on county trails. Kask speculated that a class one e-bike has no more erosion impact on a trail compared to a mountain bike, but said her main concern is the physical and social impact e-bikes will have on the trails.
"We're melding more user groups into the single-track trails, which can cause greater conflict, and now you add e-bikes to the mix. There are some bikers, who will grant the right of way to another user, and then there are some who won't," Kask said.
It is important to remember the traffic rules of the trail and the potential for collisions goes beyond e-bikes, but is exacerbated by the increased use of the vehicles. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, "bicyclists and skaters yield to walkers."
One unexpected consequence of the regulations has been that the signs prohibiting e-bikes have been vandalized and sometimes physically removed and damaged. Kask explained this is an issue the county has seen primarily with e-bikes signs, which caught the county "off guard."'
Wednesday morning, Ken Pinkham walked along the Idarado Legacy Trail with his wife. He is considering getting an e-bike himself.
"But the thing is they're so quiet. They don't make any sound when they come up behind you," Pinkham said.
E-bike usage has increased in the Telluride region in the past two years and will continue to be a topic of discussion among community members and local officials.
"E-bikes are here to stay," Kask said. "They're not going anywhere."
