Our 'extraordinary' connections to animals

They appear to understand us; their lives are inextricably linked with ours.
Yet they are also, always, “other.”
“We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals,” naturalist Henry Beston wrote in his 1928 memoir, “The Outermost House: A Year of Life On the Great Beach of Cape Cod.”
Animals “shall not be measured by man,” Beston said. “In a world older and more complete than ours, they move finished and complete, gifted with the extension of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear.”
You might expect Beston’s words to resonate with an animal lover. Yet even those besotted with all things four legged and furry will learn something new about local animals — and their many gifts to humans — Thursday at the Wilkinson Public Library.
Titled “Our Extraordinary Connection with Animals,” and presented by Second Chance Humane Society, the evening features stories about certain horses and dogs among us in the San Juans, and how their presence is improving human lives immeasurably.
Path-certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor and Equine Specialist Erin Cain will discuss how she employs rescued and adopted wild mustangs in equine therapy (visit GraceReins.org to learn more).
Local author Amy Irvine will be at the library too, along with her daughter, Ruby McHarg, and Ruby’s service animal, a Labrador retriever named Hatchi, to discuss how Hatchi’s mere presence (so it seems) has had an extraordinary quelling effect on Ruby’s seizures.
Shortly after they brought Ruby home, Irvine wrote in an essay in Orion magazine entitled “Retriever of Souls,” “Ruby climbed under the covers” to go to sleep. “The Lab curled tightly into her back and stayed there until Ruby woke the next morning. She only had two seizures that night — the most mellow I’d seen her in months, if not years.”
A year later, “Ruby hasn’t had a significant seizure,” Irvine wrote. “None of us understands it, especially since Ruby has another pet who would have taken bullets for her but has not managed to thwart a single seizure. In one study, the mere presence of a seizure-alert dog dropped the frequency of seizures by 43%. Something about their presence can calm, and possibly heal, an epileptic brain.”
“That story is remarkable!” said Second Chance volunteer and board member Bob Hennessey, who organized this evening’s event. “It was a lightbulb moment for me.”
“We’re all about helping animals, and we do rescues, and we have a facility in Ridgway, and we’re tied in to Telluride quite a bit,” Hennessey said, who is a professional dog trainer. “So let’s help animals. Let’s talk about our relationships and connections with them, and how we can improve and benefit.”
Speaking of ties to Telluride: Second Chance will host an adoption event Friday at the Farmers’ Market on South Oak Street (one of several Hennessey said are planned for this summer) and recently reopened its Main Street store.
“It’s a little bigger, and fancier-schmancier,” Hennessey said. “We cleaned it up and painted it and made it look nice. People should stop by and take a look.”
While purchases at the store benefit homeless pets in Ridgway and Telluride, there is another way people can help: “We could use some volunteers, frankly,” Hennessey said. “We have about 40 or 50, but we always need more.”
As for other ways Second Chance is helping, the facility in Ridgway is “always full of adoptable pets and there’s a waiting list to get in,” Hennesseey said.
That said, “I don’t want people to feel discouraged if they have a pet they can’t keep. I want them to contact us,” he emphasized. “I spoke to a woman today with a Lab, who is losing her apartment. She has no place to take it. We can do things to assist, mainly involving social media.”
It was a reminder of how very much animals depend on humans: in one corner of the San Juans, a Labrador retriever named Hatchi is a lifeline. In another, a Lab — the same loving, people-friendly breed, separated merely by training and circumstance — needs a new home.
“Our Extraordinary Connection to Animals,” presented by Second Chance Humane Society, is Thursday at the Wilkinson Public Library from 5-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.