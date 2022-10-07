It’s a busy time of year for highway traffic, and not just when it comes to wheeled vehicles.
A total of 2,171 animals were killed in vehicle collisions last year in Region 5 (which includes San Miguel and Ouray counties) according to roadkill statistics compiled by CDOT. The worst month for collisions was November, when 275 animals were killed; 248 lost their lives due to collisions in October.
The expression ‘roadkill’ equates, of course, to more than animal deaths: it can also mean damaged vehicles, and injuries (or even death) to the vehicle’s occupants. It’s no surprise that October and November are the busiest months for these accidents. “We’re moving into the time of year where a good majority of the wildlife starts showing up” closer to roadsides, said Kelly Crane, district manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The animals are moving down from higher elevations, Crane explained, where the vegetation they need to survive has not been covered in snow.
Deer migrate to warmer climes first, Crane said; elk follow a few weeks later. “You’ll see deer right outside Ridgway” alongside Route 550, heading north to Montrose, “elk on both sides of the Dallas Divide, and bighorn sheep moving down to Highway 145, between Telluride and Placerville,” Crane said.
Ungulates are the most-numerous migrants, but not the only ones: “Bears frequently get hit by cars between Montrose and Ridgway,” Crane said. “Birds of prey, small game, raccoons, foxes, skunks”: she’s seen them all dead in the road. Wildlife fences help, and so do overpasses and underpasses, but they do not keep wildlife off busy highways entirely. “Bears can climb the fences” and access busy roadways, Crane said. “Some mountain lions can get over them fairly easily, too.” For that matter, “Deer can squeak through” onto roadways “in places where people leave their gates open.”
Even in places where you theoretically shouldn’t be seeing animals in the roadway, in other words, you in fact can see them any time of year — and are more likely to see them between now and the end of November. “Pay attention to the sides of the road as well as what’s in front of you. Be observant,” Crane advised, “especially during the hours around dawn and dusk,” when wildlife is most active.
“There’s no law” requiring drivers to stop if they hit an animal, CDOT spokesman Lisa Schwantes said, “But don’t just drive on. If you can safely pull over, and especially once the snow starts to fall, please call it in by phoning central dispatch at 911. We need to get that animal off the road as quickly as possible. For that matter, call in whatever you see that doesn’t belong in the roadway: large rocks; a mattress; a load of wood. These are hazards to other drivers.”
A highway project slated to begin next year near Billy Creek State Wildlife Area, between Ridgway and Montrose, will add a big-game underpass beneath U.S. 550, “and we’ll also be improving the roadway north and south, widening the shoulders,” Schwantes said. “We hope construction can begin next summer. For anyone familiar with that stretch of road, you know there are steep drop-offs, and not much shoulder. A shoulder is a great component for a highway: it allows vehicles to pull off in an emergency and affords drivers an opportunity to correct themselves” should they become distracted at the wheel (say, by wildlife).
CDOT recently completed a wildlife overpass on US 160 east of Durango, near Chimney Rock National Monument. CDOT’s biologist Mark Lawler “Says big game, particularly mule deer, is utilizing that overpass right now,” Schwantes said. Indeed, deer were recently photographed atop the underpass — a broad swath of grass above the highway — via a camera installed by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, a partner in the improvement project.
“As the snow starts to fly, and game herds move to lower elevations, we expect to see elk using this overpass, as well. Hopefully, we’ll see a decreased number of wildlife-vehicle collisions” as a result of the new overpass. Statistics are not yet available, Schwantes said. “We’re so looking forward to seeing that data.”
