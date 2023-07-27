In addition to a $3.9 million mill levy increase that was passed in a regular special district election in May by the Telluride Fire District, the Telluride R-1 School District is considering placing a $31.8 million bond proposal on this November’s ballot. The Telluride Hospital District (THD) is also considering asking the community for a property tax increase to help address immediate budget shortfalls and to position the Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC) for long-term success.
With new tax funding, the school district intends to address workforce housing and capital facility needs. In addition to adding housing units for teachers and staff, the bond proceeds would fund infrastructure and historical preservation upgrades and energy efficiency improvements.
“There hasn’t been an official decision on the school bond yet,” noted Telluride R-1 School District Superintendent John Pandolfo. “If there’s an official decision, it will come at the August 30th Board of Education meeting.”
The school district currently has 15 workforce housing units, providing for approximately 10% of its workforce. The long-term goal is to increase the number of housing options to serve one-third of the district’s more than 150 employees.
In addition to updating the middle/high school’s 28-year-old science labs, tax funding would also support physical improvements including replacing aging roofs, flooring, HVAC and fire systems, overhauling elevators to protect ADA accessibility, and replacing windows, lighting, ductwork, and electrical transformers.
In 2018, voters approved a mill levy override to fund operations, setting the override at 30% of “total program revenues” as established annually by the School Finance Act.
Hospital District Board Chair Paul Reich reports that the board has yet to finalize the amount to seek on a mill levy ballot measure as they examine evolving financial projections to understand current and projected future needs.
“We’ve continued to provide excellent healthcare to people, regardless of their circumstances, in our small rural community throughout a worldwide pandemic while navigating a constantly evolving landscape of changes in healthcare across the country,” he said. “Obviously, supporting our staff and ensuring that we can attract and retain excellent providers is uppermost in our minds as a board so that our staff and doctors can continue to provide the high level of care our community has come to expect.”
Reich points out that health care in general has been under stress for the past several years with expenses rising faster than the rate of inflation, while reimbursement rates from insurance companies are not increasing. Rising costs of medications and supplies and increasing wages to hire and retain qualified medical staff led to a $1.4 million net loss for TRMC in 2022.
“This has created a significant financial challenge for our organization in the short-term and will continue to impact us in the medium and long-term,” he said.
Since Dr. Diana Koelliker stepped into TRMC’s interim CEO position in April, she’s identified a “mismatch” between the cost of the services that TRMC provides and the reimbursement that they receive.
“That mismatch isn’t going to get better because our costs have gone up dramatically for medications, equipment, and staffing,” she reported. “A ballot measure is prudent; it’s what we need. I think the taxpayers are going to have to decide if they’re willing to help with that mismatch. If they want us to continue being able to provide the services that we currently do, we’ve got to have some alternative sources of income.”
Reich argues that the need for additional funding is clear, given that the hospital district has historically relied on charitable giving to maintain operations, an unsustainable model.
“We defer things like providing housing for our staff and ensuring that our salaries are competitive to continue hiring and retaining excellent staff,” Reich said. “We keep an emergency department open with board-certified physicians on staff 24/7/365 when the nearest similar facility is 70 miles away.”
The last time the hospital district went to the ballot for tax support was in 2018 when voters approved funding for 24/7 emergency care and a new CAT scan for TRMC.
As TRMC moves closer to securing land for a new facility at Society Turn, the board is developing a five-year strategic plan to determine the most appropriate services to provide for the community at the potential new facility.
“We have a board committee – comprised of Marc Cabrera, Allison McClain, and Dr. Sharon Grundy — working on this issue,” reported Reich. “All three are experienced in leading strategic planning efforts and will be spearheading this effort. Over the course of the next few months, they will identify next steps in that strategic plan process, but it’s likely we will only embark on this effort once a new permanent CEO is hired for TRMC.”
The deadline to provide certified ballot content to the San Miguel County Clerk & Recorder’s Office is Friday, September 8.
