San Miguel County took a big step forward in terms of providing support for those in need when voters approved a .75 mill levy to fund behavioral health services during the 2018 election.
The San Miguel Behavioral Health Solutions Panel was formed in the wake of passage of the ballot measure. Comprised of professionals representing several regional entities, the panel continues to focus on expanding services and access to them within the county.
Tri-County Health Network is the panel’s administrative entity, though the organization does not have a seat on the panel itself.
“Our role is to ensure the panel runs smoothly, and presented with relevant, informed funding ideas, marketing and outreach opportunities, budgets, grant writing, tracking, reporting, communicating with the county commissioners, and everyone's favorite ‘other duties as assigned.’ Tri-County does not hold a seat on the panel, but makes sure it has what it needs to make decisions and ensures everything behind the scenes is running smoothly,” said Corinne Cavender, Tri-County’s behavioral health solutions executive assistant.
Cavender, along with San Miguel and Ouray County Social Services Director Carol Friedrich, presented a panel update to local elected officials during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting, which was hosted by the county.
In reviewing 2021 and looking toward 2022, Cavender and Friedrich explained the panel recently created a behavioral health systems navigator position, which was awarded to Tri-County for $210,000 from 2021-23, according to the presentation. Tri-County was the only agency that applied to the request for proposal.
“This is a person who can connect individuals, whether they’re already in the behavioral health system or not, understand their next steps and how to maintain their treatment plans,” Cavender said. “What we were hearing, especially from crisis services, is that we have great crisis services, but the after effect is not really there. We can get someone in that crisis response, but then what happens after. This position is designed to help those people.”
The panel will hold a meeting in December to further discuss 2022 goals, Friedrich explained, but hiring more professionals to serve the Spanish-speaking community is one of them.
“Part of our goals is to have bi-cultural, bilingual professionals in the community. We are attacking that from a couple of different angles. One of the things we’re doing is releasing a request for proposal for Spanish-speaking translators or interpreters to help with our Spanish-speaking families throughout their therapeutic experience,” she said.
Cavender added that current options for Spanish-speaking community members are limited. Other than expanding such services, she explained the panel is also looking for Latinx members.
“Right now, the only option for our Spanish speakers is some teletherapy options through Tri-County or the Telluride Regional Medical Center. Other options are being investigated in the interim to make sure there are at least some types of resources available for our Spanish speakers,” she said. “The panel is actively recruiting Latinx members to apply for panel membership to ensure future conversations include membership that is representative of the county's population.”
Housing clinicians is also a current focus of the panel, as there is grant funding available that will help with the purchase of an affordable-housing unit in the Norwood area.
Other current panel initiatives include the Sheriff’s Office Mobile Crisis and Co-Responder Division program; professional development stipends; and funding individual therapy sessions, agencies with direct behavioral health services to county residents, and school-based resources.
“The panel is attempting to address the county's immediate behavioral health needs while planning for sustainable funding for future programs that will be successful,” Cavender said.
The panel also collaborates with the Board of County Commissioners, Norwood and Telluride Schools, The Center for Mental Health, Telluride Regional Medical Center, Uncompahgre Medical Center, and the Behavioral Health Collaborative.
The collaborative is a well-established group of professionals that work in or close with the behavioral health field.
“The collaborative has been in existence for quite a number of years. It was the collaborative that really took on this mental health issue in the community. We did needs assessments, we did environmental scans and really put the energy behind the mill levy passing, which is what formed the behavioral health solution panel,” Friedrich said.
For more information, visit sanmiguelbehavioralhealth.org.
