For those awaiting the onset of ski season, Mother Nature recently delivered a series of what look to be gifts: fresh snow, delivered in steady pulses over local peaks.
The snow makes for dramatic autumnal photographs — red-and-gold leaves against a background of jagged white — and more moisture may be on the way.
“We’re stuck” in the same weather pattern that delivered the fresh (if not fluffy) white stuff, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brian Phillips said Wednesday. “The moisture is widespread, across the southern part of the state,” and should be mainly on Coal Bank and Molas passes. “Most of the snow will be above 10,000 feet; any snow around 8,500 feet, probably just a few inches, won’t stick around for long.”
Phillips called the storms that will produce this moisture “widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. There’s a much larger system out there,” he added, “but it isn’t here yet: it will be dropping in out of the Arctic into the intermountain west early next week. There’s still a lot of uncertainty” about what this larger system might mean for the San Juans, “It could bring more widespread moisture to us late next week,” Phillips said. “In the meantime, a low-pressure system is lingering over the desert southwest, and we’re getting moisture from the north end of that.”
This is not, in short, a forecast for robust snows, which are the kind Brian Lazar would prefer to see. Either big snows, Lazar said, “Or make it warm and dry” — which is what National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim predicted for the state this month in an interview with the Colorado Sun.
“I’m in Carbondale. I can see snow outside my window. Snow in early or mid October isn’t unusual,” said Lazar. “What this means in terms of avalanches, and (the stability of) the seasonal snowpack, really depends on what plays out over the next few weeks.
“We’re getting late into the season, where the snow may not melt away,” the deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center explained. “If this really thin snow-cover remains exposed to cold temperatures, it can turn into weak-faceted snow, which is a problem. You don’t want weak snow at the base of your snowpack. When you’re building anything, you don’t want to put your weak materials at the bottom.”
Backcountry aficionados should therefore either hope for more snow, or warming temperatures. “The best scenario would be we melt this snow back to the bare ground, and start over,” Lazar said, “or else more snow starts piling up quickly and we bury the thin layer under huge amounts as quickly as we can. If you start over, you’re more likely to get consistent snowfall,” and therefore the beginnings of a more stable snowpack, “as temperatures cool into November.”
What Lazar is sure of, at least for himself: there will be no skiing right now. “We’ve put our fall avalanche-safety message on our website, which talks about these types of conditions,” he added. “I, myself, am personally holding off” on backcountry recreation “until we get more coverage. There are always some eager-beavers who get out there early,” but the snow that tends to hang on in these warmer temperatures, on north-facing terrain, “is the most problematic of the season,” he said. “You’re naturally drawn to the places holding snow cover, which happen to coincide with the most dangerous slopes — they’re the only ones available. The only places deep enough to recreate in are places that have hung onto a weak base. The most attractive slopes are the most dangerous.
“I understand the allure. I get it,” Lazar summed up. “But being caught in early-season avalanches can result in some pretty nasty falls: you’re getting dragged across dry ground, over rocks and stumps. They can be really dangerous, and end your season before it’s even started, or worse.”
When it comes to backcountry skiing right now, “My advice would be to sit tight.”
