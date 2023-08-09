Bridge graffiti, tree carvings a 'bummer'

Area trails are the community’s treadmill, hangout spot and, for many, a figurative shoulder to cry on, with many of us using trails to exercise, spend time with friends (or find solitude) and work out the frustrations of 21st century life.
The Telluride Mountain Club gets that, which is why they have an August message for trail users.
“I think a midsummer check-in is always helpful,” said Heidi Lauterbach, the mountain club’s executive director. “Trail users can always use a reminder to leave no trace — that includes human waste, toilet paper, tissues, snack wrappers, dog poop and dog poop bags — and leave trails as we find them or in better condition.”
Lauterbach added that the mountain club’s website contains Trails Etiquette 101, which details Leave No Trace principles and responsible trail use for those enjoying the backcountry.
She reflected, too, on graffiti left on the bridge on Bridal Veil Trail, as well as a spate of tree carvings off trails in the area in early spring, both of which are, unsurprisingly, frowned on.
“Graffiti on the Bridal Veil bridge was wild to see and such a bummer,” Lauterbach said. “Bridal Veil Trail also sees a lot of tree carvings. Tree bark serves a similar purpose to skin and when carvings occur, the tree is at a greater risk of disease and future damage.”
She added, “Luckily, this summer we haven’t had a ton of other negative feedback from the trails.”
A positive development, Lauterbach noted, is an increase in feedback from trail users on conditions.
“TMtC is always interested in feedback on the condition of the trails,” Lauterbach said. “We’ve been getting a ton more emails and communications this year about trees down on trails and that is super helpful. We encourage everyone to report trail conditions so we can help fix the issue.”
Improving the conditions themselves is the remit of trails director Jordan Carr.
Currently, Carr is leading a series of volunteer trail workdays on the T-35/Sunshine Trail that aim to build optional mountain bike-specific features and improve drainage and flow on the trail.
The remaining sessions take place today, Thursday, 5-7 p.m. and next Thursday, Aug. 17, also 5-7 p.m.
“The U.S. Forest Service has given us the go-ahead to maintain T-35 as a mountain bike-focused trail, which means we can add some features that improve the experience for mountain bikers,” Carr said. “Our plan is to first make the trail safer and more predictable by improving turns and opening areas that are really rutted. Currently, we are working on a couple of optional ‘jump’ features that add a more playful characteristic to the trail with the help of local volunteers.”
He continued, “We need your help and input to make these improvements fun for all riders, so please consider joining us for a couple of hours of trail work. It’s a great opportunity to learn, give back and meet new people.”
Those wanting to participate should meet at the trail’s start (at the top of the trail, off Hwy. 145, just south of the entrance to Mountain Village), ride their bikes if possible, wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring gloves, water, sun protection, eye protection and snacks.
Participants will be required to sign a waiver. The mountain club will provide the tools.
Lauterbach mused about the importance of our trails and of good behavior while enjoying them.
“I think, really, being a friendly trail user is a good reminder,” she said. “You don't necessarily need to say hi to everyone you pass, but being nice and friendly to others is always appreciated.”
Lauterbach added, “I think we all seek positive trail experiences. Actions like graffiti, tree carving, littering or negativity can tarnish the outdoors. Many of us turn to trails for rejuvenation and it’s important to extend that opportunity to those who follow. It’s important to preserve the beauty and tranquility of our natural spaces for everyone’s benefit.”
For more on reporting trail conditions, the volunteer trail workdays and trails etiquette, visit telluridemountainclub.org/news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.