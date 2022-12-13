The snow continues to fall, slowly but surely, over Telluride, including a couple of inches to begin the week. The recent accumulation is another short system in what has been a string of weather patterns that have deposited some snow throughout the past month. But that’s a signature of La Nina winters.
“That's kind of like the hallmark of La Nina winters. You get more of these northern stream systems that don't have a lot of moisture, and they kind of do well for the central and northern mountains, but southwest, like the San Juans, it doesn't do as great,” said Mark Miller, forecaster at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office. “So that's kind of what we're looking at here is it's kind of a typical light storm track right now. We'll see how that plays out through the winter. But at least right now, conditions just haven't been that great down there. … It's tough when you see all these snow reports and people get dumped on, and you're sitting there like, ‘Where's ours?’”
The Silverton area received just under seven inches over the weekend, including nearly four inches Monday. Ouray reported one-to-two inches, as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
“There are not a whole lot of reports, but that Silverton one seems like it did the best with just under seven inches, and then around your Ouray was more like one-to-two (inches),” Miller explained. “There was a 10-inch report down near just below the Dolores County line. It was 17 miles northeast of Dolores, and I got 10 inches there. It’s been kind of kind of all over the place, but it's super tough. We haven't gotten a whole lot of reports. They sometimes come in later, even days, after the storm.”
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through Monday, as National Weather Service reports called for up to eight inches in Telluride, courtesy of a storm system that was supposed to lay over the area until Wednesday. But the advisory was lifted Tuesday morning, though there may be some more snowfall throughout the week. Again, it’ll be sparse.
“It really shouldn't be much. Most of the snow is going to be kind of confined more to the central and northern Continental Divide mountains. They'll just be some lingering snow showers across the Telluride, San Juans region, but as far as additional snow, maybe a couple inches here and there. Telluride itself has maybe like another one-to-three (inches),” Miller said. “ … Right now, looks like we have like four-to-eight around the Ouray area through Wednesday. That's pretty uncertain, though, just because it really takes a certain setup with the winds to kind of do well on those. We call it an Uncompahgre Gorge event, where the winds kind of get funneled through that little valley there. It's probably more on the border of maybe another inch or two, up to three.”
After Wednesday, there isn’t much snow in the forecast, but temperatures are predicted to drop, Miller added.
“This whole system that we've been dealing with the last couple days should wrap up by (Wednesday) evening, and then we get kind of a short break. There might be another little weak system that comes in for Thursday into Friday. That one doesn't look very impressive. It looks pretty dry, just cold, maybe there's some light snow with that, but really shouldn't amount to too much,” he said. “We look be pretty quiet going forward beyond that, maybe another system towards early to mid next week. I think the real main thing though, is going to be the cold and we're going to be kind of stuck in this cold pattern going forward. Probably right through the New Year. Next week looks really cold. It depends on how some of these systems play out. But there really could be a pretty legit Arctic injection into much of the continental United States. There are times that the best cold gets kind of shunted more to towards the East, but we can get cold here, too. Overall, not looking at too much more snow once we get past today, tomorrow, and possibly Thursday and Friday. The big story is going be the cold after that.”
Temps are set to drop into the teens and 20s through the weekend and into early next week, according to the latest forecasts.
The storm closed all roads in the northeast quadrant of the state, according to the Associated Press. And a 260-mile stretch of Interstate 90 across western South Dakota was closed Tuesday morning due to “freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds,” the state's Department of Transportation said. The northern Rocky Mountains were predicted to get over a foot of snowfall, according to the AP report Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.