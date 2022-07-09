Sometimes parenting requires a bit of love, logic and an abundance of patience. Starting Wednesday, local nonprofit Bright Futures for Early Childhood and Families is hosting free Love and Logic Parenting Classes each Wednesday. The courses follow the Love and Logic philosophy and process, which is a parenting approach that shares tools centered around empathy and creating a loving relationship between parents and children. Bright Futures has hosted this series for years, and the 2022 session has already filled up.
"Love and Logic focuses on raising the whole child into a capable, kind and aware adult. We have love, which is our time we invest in our children, 100 percent fully present for them. The logical side comes through learning how to match consequences to behavior. Love and Logic will explain and illustrate how to 'set the limit once and follow through with loving action,' a cornerstone to the Love and Logic framework," said Lindsay Dickinson, who has facilitated the sessions for years and is the family child care home navigator and Expanding Quality with Infants & Toddlers trainer at Bright Futures.
After two years of being solely virtual due to the pandemic, the courses will be a mix of in-person and virtual this year. The first session will be in-person, with parents being sent prep material, the four middle sessions will be virtual, and the final class Aug. 17 will be in-person. At the two in-person sessions, Bright Futures will provide child care.
Madeline Tanguay, the family support specialist at Bright Futures, is helping coordinate and teach the sessions with Dickinson. Tanguay's mother was a Love and Logic facilitator. Tanguay went through the course herself as a new parent. When she took the class with Dickinson a couple of years ago, Tanguay said her biggest takeaway from the course as a parent was the emphasis on letting kids make mistakes. Now, as a facilitator herself, she has come "full circle."
"Like allowing your children to make a lot of mistakes, when they're little, and learning from those mistakes, and how to solve those problems on their own. They say that the price tag of mistakes increases every day," Tanguay said.
Mistakes build a child's critical thinking skills, and the younger they are, the smaller the mistakes tend to be, but the skills learned will pay off in the long run.
Love and Logic also focuses on setting boundaries within a relationship. According to loveandlogic.com, “‘Love’ means that parents love their child so much they are willing to set and enforce limits. Love also refers to the action of implementing these limitations with "sincere compassion and empathy.
"The 'Logic' in Love and Logic happens when we allow children to make decisions, affordable mistakes, and experience the natural or logical consequences. When we balance this with sincere empathy, they develop the following logic.”
The Wednesday class provides tools and a curriculum from the Love and Logic Institute. The philosophy was founded in 1977 by Foster W. Cline and Jim Fay. The institute is now run by Charles Fay, Jim's son, and is based out of Golden.
Throughout the years, parents with kids of all ages have signed up for the class via Bright Futures. Tanguay explained that lessons learned can be applied to all children, regardless of age, and even used in relationships between spouses, coworkers and friends.
"It's the process of building a respectful, healthy relationship with another person and then encouraging problem-solving skills and helping people kind of work through the issues that come up in life," Tanguay said.
By keeping the classes free and accessible, Bright Futures aims to foster a sense of connection within the region. Tanguay took the course during the pandemic when it was all virtual. With the new in-person and virtual combination, she looks forward to building community with fellow parents.
Although the summer course is full, you can visit brightfuturesforchildren.org and loveandlogic.com for more information and resources.
"Lastly, Love and Logic generates awareness to our community of parents, teachers, and coaches using similar language and supports, for our growing children of their new world culture," Dickinson said.
