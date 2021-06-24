This weekend, the 2021 Telluride AIDS Benefit’s Gala Fashion Show will cleverly and creatively take to the runway at the Telluride Regional Airport to do what TAB does best: raise money and awareness.
Over the years, TAB has funneled millions into HIV- and AIDS-related causes. And while a cure or vaccine remains elusive, these efforts have contributed to one outcome that might surprise: the lightning-fast development of Covid-19 vaccines.
“The extraordinarily rapid development of these Covid vaccines is neither fluke nor miracle,” wrote HIV/AIDS researchers Rowena Johnston and Jeffrey Laurence in the April newsletter of amfAR, the American Foundation for AIDS Research. “It was possible because the foundational work had already been done.”
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and a leading HIV/AIDS researcher long before he became a household name, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a December Wall Street Journal article: “Everything we do with every other pathogen spins off of things we’ve learned with HIV.”
Treatment Action Group (TAG) Executive Director Mark Harrington, a longtime activist and researcher and a speaker at TAB 2019, agreed that the speedy development of a vaccine for Covid-19 stands on the shoulders of four decades of work done by HIV/AIDS researchers, activists and advocates, including organizations like TAB.
“The vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 were designed by virologists with decades of experience working on vaccine development for HIV, H1N1, MERS and Ebola,” Harrington said. “The Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at NIH (the National Institutes of Health) has been central to these efforts since the late 1990s when it was established at the behest of a group of scientists and activists — including TAG — advising the NIH on how best to structure its AIDS research program.”
Harrington noted that researchers in China first deposited the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in a global database in early January 2020.
That same month, he said, researchers at the VRC contacted colleagues at biopharmaceutical company Moderna to collaborate on development of a candidate vaccine targeting SARS-CoV-2’s surface protein, or Spike, by injecting messenger RNA, which in turn makes Spike in human cells post-injection.
The first U.S. clinical trial of a Covid-19 vaccine — Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine — began less than 10 weeks later.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer teamed up with BioNTech, a small German biotech focused on mRNA technology, to advance a similar product into an unprecedentedly rapid phase I/II/III global clinical trial.
Other Covid-19 vaccines, both those in use and others still in the pipeline, similarly rely on advancements and other innovations made in HIV/AIDS research, Harrington said.
Harrington highlighted an April Newsweek article, “Four Ways HIV Activists Saved Lives During Covid,” by HIV and infectious diseases specialist Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.
He remarked that he agreed with Dr. Gandhi, who wrote that the regulatory innovations that sped development and approval of experimental treatments and vaccines against HIV and its complications — expanded access, accelerated approval, rapid research grant review and community involvement — were all used to accelerate research during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Another contribution from HIV/AIDS research, Harrington said, was “the strong recognition of the need for the vaccine to be shown to work in various populations, including Black and Latinx communities and those living with HIV. Communities put pressure on the NIH and the NIH put pressure on the drug companies to make sure they expanded their drug trials to include diverse groups, including older people with comorbidities and people living with HIV.”
And, Harrington pointed to the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), a collaborative effort that connects physicians and scientists with activists and community advocates to facilitate clinical trials for an HIV-1 vaccine.
“They basically turned the HVTN into a new network called the CoVPN, or Covid-19 Vaccine and Prevention Network, and used a lot of their sites both domestically and internationally for the phase I, II and III trials of the Covid vaccines,” he explained. “These vaccines and their distribution were built using the huge, existing HIV infrastructure.”
Is it a little bittersweet that there is Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy because of the speed at which it was developed, when those affected by or at risk for HIV/AIDS would have jumped at the chance for a vaccine, however fast it came about?
“The thing that is really bittersweet is that it took 15 years from the discovery of AIDS in 1981 to get an effective treatment in 1996,” Harrington said. “If the U.S. government had moved faster in the 1980s, we would definitely have had an effective treatment quicker and that would have saved lives.”
He added, “Rather than bittersweet, I see it as a bonus that after fighting for 40 years for more funding and research into infectious diseases, science has progressed to such a state that it could create a vaccine so quickly. The researchers that trained with HIV were able to pivot really rapidly to exploit their experience, their technology, their networks and their regulatory capacities and skills to address Covid.”
With TAB 2021 now underway, Harrington praised the contribution of the organization and the “wonderful people” involved in it.
“They were so good to me when I was there in 2019 and I send love to my Telluride peeps,” he said.
Harrington also echoed researchers who say that the development of Covid-19 vaccines, with all of the resulting data and increases in know-how and understanding, may finally, in turn, lead to new advancements in the fight against HIV/AIDS and maybe, just maybe, a cure or vaccine.
“Even when Covid-19 is over,” Harrington said, “we still have work to do.”
Dr. Monica Gandhi’s Newsweek article, “Four Ways HIV Activists Saved Lives During Covid,” is available at newsweek.com/four-ways-hiv-activists-saved-lives-during-covid-opinion-1582504.
The Telluride AIDS Benefit Gala Fashion Show takes place Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Telluride Regional Airport. For information or to donate, go to tellurideaidsbenefit.org.
