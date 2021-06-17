Economic consultants from MIG and Economic and Planning Systems (EPS), who were hired by Mountain Village in December to complete an evaluation of the town’s economic model and help the community “tune up” the 2011 Comprehensive Plan, virtually guided a hybrid public forum Wednesday night.
With substantial changes to Mountain Village’s economy over the last decade, mainly due to growth and development, the Comprehensive Plan –– which was initially designed to aid decision-making for 30 years into the future –– no longer mirrors current community needs and desires.
“Overall, the (current) Comprehensive Plan has been identified as being pretty prescriptive and feeling more like a regulatory document than a guiding document,” MIG project manager Elly Brophy said. “That’s a big part of our amendment –– making the plan more flexible, yet still predictable and serving as a more traditional comprehensive plan.”
Brophy explained that the team also seeks to distinguish the roles of Mountain Villages’ Development Code –– which is typically a regulatory document used to “guide development and land use” –– and Comprehensive Plan –– more of a “visionary” document –– and asses how they can compliment one another.
The public forum commenced with a PowerPoint presentation by the economic team, highlighting key economic trends and analysis, and was followed by a community question-and-answer session. The point of Wednesday’s public forum was to garner community input on the “variety of data points” presented and include the feedback in the continuation of the Comprehensive Plan amendment process, according to EPS managing principal Andrew Knudtsen. The economic team will hold another in-person community forum in August.
“We want to help you use data to craft policy,” Knudtsen said. “Our goal is to bring data to bear in the conversation in a way that stakeholders and community members can understand it and help prioritize the things that are going to make Mountain Village an optimal place to live and work.”
By combining quantitative analysis of economic trends since 2011 and qualitative research –– including a community survey with 800 responses, 16 different stakeholder focus groups, and interviews with town council and the town’s design review board — the economic team was able to consolidate and present their analysis “as it relates to land use and economics,” according to Brophy.
Knudtsen added that their draft proposal is centered around how to “balance the need for fiscal and economic health,” while still preserving community “character” and “vibrancy.” Knudtsen categorized their review in two key sections: economic and fiscal conditions, and community vibrancy.
In terms of economic growth, Mountain Village has a “multifaceted and diversifying set of revenue streams,” split into property taxes, sales taxes, and other revenue, such as permit revenue, contributing to a strong growth rate, he said. The goal of the revised Comprehensive Plan is to guide and inform future community members, property owners and town council members on how to best continue managing growth.
The economic team articulated that locals, part-time locals and guests are all “drivers of vibrancy,” and advances the question of what a “diverse, locally oriented retail mix” would look like.
Since guests provide a “significant amount of expenditure” for retail and food and beverage, the team forwarded solutions on how to better activate retail and public spaces, while still fabricating opportunities to open shops and restaurants “with a local appeal.” Between 2014-19, the retail sector only experienced a 3 percent annual growth, as compared to a 10 percent annual growth for restaurants and bars, even though there has been an almost 50 percent increase in occupied retail space.
One proposal includes mobilizing the public sector to take an “active interest” in diversifying the retail sphere, as most are within the apparel and sporting goods sector. Another solution will be ensuring availability of labor by providing long-term, employee housing.
The economic team also advocated for the continued expansion of the “hot bed” market, although they added that it should be calibrated to an appropriate size that has not yet been decided. Hot beds are divided into two categories: hotels, with a focus on leasing condominium units; and dispersed inventory, consisting of short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb or Vrbo and home-away entities.
From 2018-21, Mountain Village has seen an increase of 109 hot bed listings for a total of 581 total listings and 46 percent of all homes. In peak season, at the 60 percent standard occupancy rate, the 581 total hot bed listings would generate about 1,250 guests.
“In many respects, hotels have been the pursuit of many economic development strategies, in part because they import dollars into an economy, they're drawing those dollars from outside a region to inside a region and that is net new income to be spent within the community,” Knudtsen explained. “There are many upsides from an economic perspective. We also know from many of our clients throughout the Rocky Mountain West, that there is a growing fatigue around the amount of visitation that comes into a community, and we've certainly heard these different perspectives in our outreach. Different people have said that to varying degrees.”
After public forum attendee Heather Knox, who is also running for Mountain Village Town Council, asked whether the large increase of hot beds is hurting the long-term, employee rental market, Knudtsen explained that because Airbnb and VRBO estimated rental rates are a “significant factor higher” than estimated rental rates for locals, and are considered a premium housing stock, there is not “as direct a correlation” as in other community case studies. He suggested that the town generate a direct revenue stream from short-term rentals to affordable housing projects.
According to the team’s data, there was a big drop in employment in 2020 throughout San Miguel County that has not yet recovered. Knudtsen added that this is “likely due to a lack of labor.”
Brophy included that providing adequate affordable, long-term housing and enabling those who work in Mountain Village to live there as well is essential. She added that it relates back to the community desire of “strengthening the heart and local core.”
Forum moderator, Zoe Dohnal, Mountain Village business development and sustainability director, followed up by elaborating on various community housing initiatives underway. These programs are categorized into development incentives, zoning incentives and the recently created Your Equity Support (YES) Program, a deed-restricted purchase program. Dohnal added that more information can be found on the Mountain Village website.
Thursday’s town council meeting examined the YES Program, though it was not complete before press time Thursday afternoon.
“We think that we would be remiss as a team –– staff, consultants and community members –– to not highlight affordable housing in a Comprehensive Plan, given the need and importance that it plays in the overall functioning and future vitality,” Knudtsen said. “The town is moving forward on several fronts, (utilizing) very creative tools on housing. It might make sense to integrate some of those tools and ideas, also with some regional goals that were identified a couple years ago, in terms of what’s realistic in the town of Mountain Village in terms of growth and total employment and what percentage of that should be accommodated with local, affordable housing.”
Responding to public forum attendee Linda Brown’s question regarding consideration of the area’s fragile environment, Brophy confirmed that “within the scope of the Comprehensive Plan,” the team will “certainly” identify what developments could cause impact and enact correlated environmental mitigation techniques.
She added that a technical study outlining environmental mitigation techniques could be a “follow-up” effort to the Comprehensive Plan.
“What the town chooses to do with (all of these components) is what the Comprehensive Plan is all about. It's not just a matter of market demands,” Knudtsen said. “It's really a compromise in terms of what addresses the community needs.”
