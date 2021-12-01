We think of Christmas as a time for family celebrations, but it used to be a time for killing.
Indeed, the Audubon Society’s popular Christmas Bird Count — an annual event that thousands participate in every year — grew out of so-called Christmas hunts, when friends and family set out to dispatch as many animals as they could in a 24-hour period.
The slaughter wasn’t limited to birds — and one man, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, stood up for them.
Chapman suggested that perhaps for one year, on Christmas Day in 1900, people try counting birds instead of killing them. Twenty-five counts were completed that year, and birds were recorded from Ontario, Canada, to California.
Today, the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is held worldwide, and the time for counting isn’t limited to the Yuletide (the 122nd annual count will take place this year between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2022).
“You can add to a century of community science by joining a count near you,” Audubon proclaims on its website. And while participating is inspiring and fun — as well as helpful to researchers who track migration patterns and climate warming — it is not always easy or practical. Two avid birders contacted by this reporter for this story don’t participate, for example.
“I usually don’t participate. So few species are in our area this time of year that I usually don’t bother,” said one frankly.
Said another: “I don’t live in one of the count circles.”
The “count circles” are pre-established areas that pre-approved participants canvas on a given day, keeping careful track of every species they see. (See a list of the circles expected to be included in the 122nd CBC by clicking on the link at audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.)
There is an easier way, and it doesn’t involve braving blustery winter weather or winter driving. Or, for that matter, observing Audubon’s CDC-recommended, COVID-safe protocols (which, as you may imagine, remain in force this year).
The protocols are strict. As the Audubon Society instructs CBC organizers, the choices are to:
1) “Run a Covid-19 safe and socially distanced CBC, if local rules allow,” or
2) “If option 1 is not possible, cancel this season’s CBC for your location.”
The simpler way to be a citizen-scientist is to participate in Project FeederWatch, a Cornell Lab program that lets you tabulate species from the comfort of your couch. All it requires are that you put up a feeder; count birds; and enter the data (visit feederwatch.org to learn more).
“Get the family involved!” Ridgway naturalist Mary Menz said. She recommends a good field guide to assist with identification, such as those published by National Geographic, which include photos, or a guide illustrated by David Allen Sibley.
“I use both,” Menz said. (This reporter is a fan of free bird apps you can download to your phone and keep with you, such as Merlin Bird ID, and the Audubon Society’s app.)
“Accuracy in identifying species is critical for reporting for Feeder Watch,” Menz said. “I recommend downloading a county checklist of species” available at coloradocountybirding.org/Checklists/.
The total number of species recorded for San Miguel County, according to the checklist, is 233 and in Ouray County the number is 283. A field guide, or a birding app, will help you identify whether the bird is likely to be a resident (or even a visitor) of your region in winter. “If it’s not on the county checklist and it’s not the correct season, your i.d. may be incorrect,” Menz said.
“Citizen scientists contribute a lot of data to the community,” said Menz, who also recommends iNaturalist and eBird for sharing data.
“I love that birdwatching remains an accessible sport and hobby suitable for all ages and levels of activity,” she added. “Technology isn’t required.” All it takes is an identification guide, pen and paper, and a willingness to sit tight, and observe closely.
You might be surprised by what you see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.