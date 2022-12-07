The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee unanimously approved Wednesday morning a recommendation to Telluride Town Council and the Telluride Housing Authority to proceed with Voodoo Affordable Housing Project construction.
The four-member subcommittee comprised of council members Adrienne Christy, Dan Enright, Geneva Shaunette and Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young discussed project budget, sources and uses; value engineering items; and project timeline during a work session Wednesday. The Telluride Housing Authority and Town Council will both consider moving forward with the project during separate meetings Tuesday.
Town program director Lance McDonald presented pertinent information Wednesday and explained the current projected affordability target is a 140-percent Area Median Income (AMI) average for San Miguel County, with a range between 110 percent and 170 percent AMI, according to a staff memo. The calculation assumes that county household incomes will rise approximately 12 percent between 2022 and the project’s anticipated completion in 2024.
Subcommittee members agreed that the AMI average seemed a little high and would like to see that reduced, if possible, throughout the project process via subsidies or other outside funding.
“Does the rest of the subcommittee feel that that there's the demand in our community for that income range, and that we will successfully build all these units with the demand that exists at that price?” Enright asked.
Young responded that she doesn’t think demand will be an issue.
“I think that there are about 360 households collectively on waiting lists at Shandoka and Village Court Apartments. And I've talked to dozens of people literally in the last couple of weeks who aren't on either of those waiting lists,” she explained. “I don't think we're going to have any problem renting those units. I think that my number one concern is, for lack of a better term, counseling people who may want to get into a unit because they desperately need one who are not able to afford it.”
After the vote, McDonald noted that staff’s top priority will be figuring out ways to lower that AMI range and average.
“We're going to start right now to try to get additional funds for the project to lower the AMI,” he said.
The projected budget for the project is approximately $27.4 million, with $21.5 coming from revenue bonds. The town’s affordable housing and capital funds will account for the rest of the monies.
On Wednesday, the subcommittee agreed that a separate free box line item should be added to the budget and that aspect of the project shouldn’t be funded by affordable housing money. The subcommittee also suggested that staff look for grant funding for the preservation of the historic shed that’s also on the lot nestled onto the corner of East Pacific Avenue and South Willow Street, across from the post office. Current project plans call for 27 units, 30 parking spots and commercial space. The projected cost per unit is $170,000, which is more than the town has spent on similar projects recently.
“The other thing to note is that, with the cost of inflation and how materials jettisoned, even though those prices are coming down, it sounds like the service providers, for lack of a better term, their numbers are not coming down. And that is across the board with every industry, whether it's construction, a restaurant or retail. It's a little frightening,” Young said.
McDonald added that’s part of the reason why there may be a higher AMI average and range.
“The reality now is that, with construction development prices being so high, you're going to be going up into higher AMI, or subsidizing the project more, or doing other things in the projects, such as privatizing certain parts and selling those off and items like that,” he said. “The way you look at this is that this is what it looks like now. And you have to feel comfortable that that's something you can move forward with, and it fits into the overall program. But there are ways to improve things moving forward. Like if interest rates go down. Or if you want to apply more subsidy to the project over time to lower AMI size, or things like that. But this is the reality of. I don't think construction prices are going to drop a lot.”
If approved next week, site work would begin in January, with a projected 19-month construction period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.