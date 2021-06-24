Summer is officially here, and along with the long days of sunshine and alpine hikes aplenty, aficionados of Telluride’s robust local art scene can once more head to the Summer Arts Bazaar, hosted by Telluride Arts District at the historic Transfer Warehouse. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., about a dozen local artists will showcase their handcrafted wares, with offerings ranging from hand-dyed silks to jewelry to body products.
“It’s a great opportunity for artists from around the region to showcase their work in a setting that’s both familiar and historic,” said Austin Halpern, events and exhibitions manager for Telluride Arts. “This is an annual source of income and joy for the artists. Both are important!”
Arline Downing, an artist who incorporates various types of printmaking into functional pieces of art, will be offering her handmade stationery sets, greeting cards and pillowcases. For Downing, creating art offers not just a peaceful channel for her creativity but also a useful way to share her creations with others.
“Working with color, contrast and composition to create a functional piece of original art that can be shared brings me joy and peace,” she reflected, adding that shoppers at the bazaar also get the chance to meet the artists behind their new one-of-a-kind treasures.
“When you support local art, you help your community's culture and economy,” Downing said. “The art you purchase is original and unique.”
For Kathy Green, a fiber artist with over 30 years’ experience hand-dying fabrics, creating art is a means through which to find balance.
“I think creating, whether performing or visual art, really helps people,” she reflected. “It helps us to find and keep that sense of equilibrium.”
Visual artists, however, often struggle to find affordable studio space, and finding locations to display and sell art can pose a barrier to being able to pursue making art as a viable source of income. Events like the Telluride Arts District’s Arts Bazaars offer much-needed venues for small-scale artists to present their wares to the public.
“The Summer and Winter Arts Bazaars are a really good way to do that,” noted Green. “Plus, it’s a great way to see a lot of people in the community and share with them what you’re doing. There’s a wide variety of things at all price points, too. Almost anyone can find one treasure and buy it.”
In Green’s case, sharing her creations also offers the potential for those inspired to get involved in the craft. In addition to creating hand-dyed silks, clothing and paper, Green also teaches classes at the Ah Haa School for the Arts.
“I love putting color and design on fabric, and in such a way that you don’t really know what you’re going to get,” said Green. “I love the surprise.”
While the Summer Arts Bazaar will run until 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, those who wish to shop for local art by day and enjoy the rhythms of local music by night can drop by the Transfer Warehouse in the evening starting at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, for $25, music lovers can groove to the original tunes of the Birds of Play, an “Ameri-CAW-na” folk band “born from a shared love of desert canyons, raging rivers, rocky mountaintops and juice picnics.”
On Sunday, local reggae band Niceness will heat things up with their Telluride album release party, with tickets at $30. The group embraces an “art in action” approach to creating catchy beats and socially conscious messages in the form of “Rocky Mountain reggae.”
Whether for the love of art, music or both, Halpern encouraged both visitors and residents to stop by the Transfer Warehouse this weekend.
“The Arts Bazaar is free and open to the public,” he said. “Come check it out!”
