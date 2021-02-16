In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will spend time at its meeting today (Wednesday) discussing another community issue of outsized proportions — worker housing, or lack thereof. Amy Levek of the Trust for Community Housing has prepared a range of temporary options that could, at least in the near term, address some of the shortfall in housing stock. The discussion is scheduled for 2:40 p.m.
There is little the pandemic hasn’t touched in ways both good and bad. Perhaps the most dramatic example of the pandemic’s upside-downside influences is how it has impacted the housing market. An explosive 2020 real estate market, largely fueled by urban refugees, served to not only contribute millions of dollars in tax revenues to local government, but has resulted in a remarkable displacement of local workers. Those workers — Levek estimates between 100-150 workers have lost their rental housing — have turned to couch-surfing or finding refuge in already packed lodging, which in turn, has contributed to a startling number of positive COVID cases centered in the East End of the county.
Levek is nothing if not solutions-oriented. To that end, she has drawn up a list of eight options, complete with pros and cons, and general cost estimates of each idea. It is important, she said, for elected officials and those in the private sector to stay focused on housing issues.
“COVID has distracted people,” Levek said. “I understand that. But the real estate boom has caused a tremendous displacement of renters. Since doing research on real estate sales in October, and realizing how many local renters were being displaced when their unit sold, I’ve been trying to get people’s attention. But it’s not getting any easier.”
That displacement happened as workers experienced rental properties sold out from underneath them, or were priced out, unable to compete with the kind of rents the new wave of residents are able to pay.
“Their budgets are often in the $5,000-to-$10,000-a-month range, which is certainly not what locals traditionally pay for rent,” Levek told the Colorado Sun last summer.
So, what to do to address cramped or non-existent housing? Levek has some ideas, including one — procuring a site for RV and car camping — that has already been considered by Telluride elected officials and the town’s Parks & Recreation Commission. Originally floated by resident Dan Enright and backed by the housing trust, parks and rec pondered the idea of opening the Town Park campground to winter RV/camper housing, but tripped over logistical issues such as traffic, toilet and shower facilities, impacts on the Telluride Nordic Association activities in the park, and other concerns. Levek, in her memo to the BOCC, points out that should a site be procured, it could be implemented quickly and at minimal cost. A potential problem could be finding an appropriate site that bore the proper zoning for use as housing, and its infrastructure availability.
Another low-cost and readily available solution would be for homeowners to rent spare bedrooms. Available rooms both free market and deed-restricted (renters would have to qualify as local employees for those rooms) could help ease the housing burden for the local workforce, but public health orders surrounding the pandemic could make potential landlords unwilling to open their homes to someone outside the family unit.
Employing unused hotel or lodging units is also proposed for discussion, but again, public health implications are an issue, as well as affordability and zoning considerations.
Levek will also propose for discussion the concept of tiny homes, placed either on individual properties or on a single, communal lot. Tiny homes are a known quantity — there are three on the Virginia Placer affordable housing complex, which is owned by the Town of Telluride. Zoning and utility availability could be stumbling blocks. The town-owned lot that is currently the site of the skateboard park has been contemplated in the past, according to Levek’s memo.
The trust already works with Landing Locals, a program that matches local employees with property owners to increase the availability of long-term rentals. It’s another housing solution in her quiver.
“The lack of available housing threatens the middle class, and 59 percent of local employers report that lack of affordable housing is a critical or serious problem for their business,” Landing Locals CEO Colin Frolich said last summer. “Meanwhile, the majority of the housing stock in Telluride's region is vacation properties that either sit empty or are rented short-term.”
Levek recognizes that pool of housing may be lessened as a result of the real estate boom. In addition, many part-time residents and their guests are staying longer than ever in the their vacation homes. In a phenomenon seen in other high country resorts, part-time visitors are often becoming full-time residents.
Another option for contemplation is establishing so-called “man camps,” the installation of ready-to-move-in trailers. The cost is considerable, however, and finding a suitably zoned site could be challenging. And, since the need is acute, the time lag in setting up a site and purchasing trailers make the idea less attractive than others.
Finally, Levek sees the need to ramp up transit options for those pushed outside of town limits.
Communities are negatively impacted when people are forced to live outside them, even as they work for local businesses, Levek said. More representative government drops away and local organizations — nonprofits and businesses — feel the affects.
“There’s all kinds of rippling effects,” she said. “You don’t have as viable a community (when people live further away). There’s a lack of engagement … it dilutes community. You want people living in the community they work in.”
Levek intends to keep pressing the housing issue in her role as the housing trust’s executive director. She’s encouraged with upcoming projects such as Sunnyside, just west of Telluride on the Spur, and welcomes today’s discussion.
“There is still motion and activity and a desire to do something about it,” she said. “Governments are acutely aware.”
For more information and an agenda for today’s meeting on Zoom, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Times are approximate and may change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.