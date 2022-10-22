For decades, the Transfer Warehouse has stood, open to the elements, long past her working class days as a transportation hub for Telluride of yore. Despite her stoic, roofless demeanor, near-constant activity within the stone shell in the past few years, has given the old gal a new lease on life, and her owners, Telluride Arts, mean to extend that life well into the future. The arts organization is proposing a thoughtful remodel that will not only continue to provide a community venue and gathering place, but will serve as a place to enjoy art, sip cocktails with friends and allow it to continue in its role as a vital hub. To that end, the nonprofit’s Forever Telluride capital campaign to fund the building’s new design is well underway.
Jessica Manno is Telluride Arts’ Director of Development. She said that there is $8 million left to raise of the $20 million fundraising goal. The funds raised will go directly to the remodel of the National Historic Landmark, which was constructed in 1906.
“Funding supports the design, permanent stabilization and construction of the new community center,” Manno said. “We are slated to begin some structural forensic work as early as next month in preparation for permanent stabilization on track to begin this spring. There is so much forward momentum, and the community support has been overwhelmingly positive.”
While everyone at Telluride Arts is thrilled with the capital campaign’s progress, what incites passion from staffers is the new design and what it will mean for the community.
“(Architectural firm) Olson Kundig's reimagining of the Transfer Warehouse is most successful in its truly understated quality,” Manno said. “Telluride Arts and the design team's main objective has been to let the Warehouse be exactly what it is: that is, the Warehouse. Therefore, the design is not overly programmed with finely tuned spaces, rather, it is intended to be absolutely as flexible as possible giving the programming space to evolve over time. The new design brilliantly pays homage to the original stone walls making them, as well as the vastness of the historic ruin, the true focal point.”
The design features an open-air courtyard that, at 1,600 square feet, can accommodate 228 people for events and other gatherings. Also on the main level will be a multi-functional hall for exhibitions. The idea is flexibility with this space, staffers said.
Below grade plans include a more traditional, temperature-controlled, museum quality space for exhibitions. The lower level will also include public restrooms, offices, a catering kitchen and green room.
“Retaining the open-air courtyard honors the 40-year period that the building sat as a roofless ruin, a period very much a part of the history of the structure,” Manno said. “With the immense growth and development town is experiencing the Warehouse has and will continue to offer a unique gathering place that, while enclosed, still provides access to the coveted outdoor experience.”
If the popularity of the venue, even in its current, bare bones iteration is any indication, “coveted” may very well be a choice description. Manno reflected on why the space has become so beloved of the community.
“The building's rich history, its grit, and sheer size all lend to its magnetism,” she said.” Yet, it's really the diverse arts and culture programming and inclusive nature that create a space alive with energy and wonder, therefore lending to its popularity. The Transfer Warehouse was activated in response to our personal needs for gathering and sense of community. The Warehouse fills those needs and more.”
It was exactly because it is open-air that a community, starved for safe connection during the darkest days of the pandemic, turned to the Transfer Warehouse to meet and take in entertainment other than Netflix bingeing. Post-vaccine, the venue continues to attract acts — and crowds — no matter the event. Theatre, poetry, music, weddings and life celebrations have all been hosted by Telluride Arts.
Executive Director, Kate Jones, said the new design will continue to ensure the same welcoming, funky vibe of the space.
“The Warehouse is going to live like Telluride lives — with openness and celebration, connectivity, inclusion, and the natural beauty and fresh air we all love,” Jones said.
Manno said the building and the community are made for one another.
“The Transfer Warehouse reflects the spirit of Telluride and its wildly authentic community,” she said. “There's simply nothing else like it.”
Not only does the building’s open-air appeal and reinforced stone walls draw admiration, but what goes down in the scrappy venue has been crowd-pleasing. The season, said Exhibition and Events Manager, Austin Halpern, is going out with a bang.
"In the past 10 days alone, we've hosted a community 50th reunion, Telluride Foundation's celebration for the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Awards, a Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta with Wilkinson Public Library, Twilight at the Transfer free live music, and a classic Oktoberfest in partnership with the local breweries,” Halpern said.
Just recently a Free Box Costume Contest, a celebration of the new Free Box truck art, took place, as well as Saturday’s community benefit concert for Ukraine. The season takes its final bows Friday with musician Cousin Curtiss and Saturday for KOTO’s Halloween Bash with DJ Seano and Chrome Velvet.
Once preliminary work — and further construction — commences, the venue will no longer be available, but Halpern and Manno said Telluride Arts is scheming alternative spaces to host all manner of events.
“We're so grateful for this space and all that it has allowed us to do as an organization and for the community,” Halpern said. “We're looking forward to the future of the Transfer Warehouse, which will include flexible spaces designed to accommodate all that we've been doing and even more.”
The Transfer Warehouse has not been without its detractors, largely due to the very aspect — its rooflessness — that makes it so attractive to many in the community. One neighbor Thomas Archipley III, filed civil action in district court in June, a filing that aired a litany of complaints mostly based on noise and quality of life issues. The suit seeks a ban on amplified music and other measures to control noise. No action has been taken as yet, but Jones said the lawsuit was unfortunate.
“The irony is that his efforts will only delay the completion of the project, which when finished, will provide the acoustical controls that all of the neighbors deserve,” Jones said.
To donate to the Forever Telluride capital campaign and for more information, including the events calendar visit telluridearts.org.
