Having worked at Copper Mountain, Alaska’s Alyeska Resort and Mount Snow in Vermont, among several others in Pennsylvania, Matt Thomas knows his mountains. So when Telski’s recently hired director of risk management said the Plunge is “probably the best trail that I ever skied,” it’s a true compliment to the world-class offerings of the local resort.
Moving to Telluride less than three weeks ago, Thomas is still discovering the mountain, of course, but he’s eager to do so.
“I ski See Forever a lot,” the former general manager of Roundtop Mountain Resort said. “I’m slowly learning and trying to get my bearings around the mountain each and every day.”
Originally from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Thomas started working in the winter recreation industry while he was attending East Stroudsburg University, where he majored in recreation and leisure services management
“I started in a rental shop, just renting skis and boots in the Pennsylvania Poconos,” he said.
He eventually became an instructor and ski patroller before earning his masters in business administration from Philadelphia’s Holy Family University and becoming involved with the risk management side of the business at Alyeska.
“I wanted to progress my career, learn more and get more involved,” he said. “ … As a risk manager, you’re dealing with every department, their operation and what they do. At Alyeska, it was a great opportunity to be involved in all of that and learn the entire operation of a ski resort.”
He explained that risk management involves mitigating, transferring and educating guests about the inherent dangers of winter recreation.
“In doing that you work with insurance companies and try to make things safer,” he said. “There’s obviously inherent risks, so when you can’t eliminate it you want to educate your participants and let them know what the risks are, and making sure they accept those risks.”
As excited as Thomas is to settle into the Telluride area, the Telski team is even more excited to bring him here.
“We are very pleased to add Matt to our team,” said Jeff Proteau, Telski vice president of operations. “His extensive background in risk management, including both winter and summer recreational activities, hotels, and other resort facilities and operations, will be a great addition to our organization.”
Thomas had never been to Telluride before the interview process, but the reputation preceded it, and he immediately fell in love with the place.
“Even coming from Pennsylvania, Telluride had a great reputation. It’s a resort you hear about a lot. It has such great terrain. It’s a great place to be and ski,” he said. “ … It’s just beautiful out here. Reminds me a lot of what I saw in Alaska.”
Thomas’ wife Joanna and three children — Mason, Lily and Zachary — are still back in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, though Joanna recently visited and “loved it,” he said.
“She’s really excited to get a home here,” he added. “And my kids are really excited to get out here and have the opportunity to ski.”
With 168 inches total so far this season and a base depth of 44 inches, the resort received 10 inches within the last week, according to the official snow report. All 17 lifts and four terrain parks are open, as well as 131 of 147 trails. The forecast is calling for some additional snowfall Thursday and Friday, but only up to 5 inches. Temperatures are also going to dip under 15 degrees both days with expected highs of 10 and 13 degrees and lows of negative 7 and 10 degrees Thursday and Friday, respectively.
For the latest snow report and conditions, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
