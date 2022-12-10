San Miguel County’s Planning Commission (CPC) heard a brief summary of progress being made on the update of the East End master plan Thursday. An advisory group has been spearheading the discussions with consultants Design Workshop guiding the process. A series of summaries on each of the focus groups is posted on the county website. (See below.)
Most recently, the county and the consultants hosted a day of pop-up events Wednesday inviting the public to weigh in on their vision for the east end of the county. The pop-ups took place in Lawson Hill, Mountain Village and in Telluride. County planning director, Kaye Simonson, said the turnout was respectable.
“All told we had about 135 people through which actually is really good for a community engagement process,” Simonson said.
At the outset of the East End master plan update in early November, Simonson explained why the current 34-year-old planning document was due for an update.
“This will replace the Telluride Regional Area Master Plan, which was adopted in 1989. A lot has happened since then. Things that weren't even an idea in planning back then have become much more important, like sustainability and resiliency. As a community, we've grown so much since then. There has been so much change. We've had Lawson Hill, the airport, incorporation of Mountain Village, and that just gets us through the ’90s,” she said.
Those serving on the advisory group include a panel of area citizens, including those with planning and land use backgrounds, expertise in inclusion and environmental issues, members of county staff, CPC members and others. They are: Pam Bennett, Claudia Garcia Curzio, Kari Distefano, Amy Levek, Molly Norton, Mason Osgood, Tobin Brown (CPC), Josselin Lifton-Zoline (CPC), Lee Taylor (CPC Alternate), Lance Waring (BOCC), James Van Hooser, assistant county manager, county building department director, Matt Gonzalez, county manager, Mike Bordogna, Simonson, and John Huebner, senior planner. Members of the public have also been participating in what will be a months-long process.
According to the Design Workshop report summarizing key take-aways from each focus group, the county’s challenges and dichotomies were made evident following each meeting.
“Overall, feedback from the focus groups begins to identify some of the tensions within the community about the preservation of land versus the development of affordable housing, the perceived differing sentiments between long-time locals versus newer community members, and the balance of the natural environment with recreational uses,” the report read. “Similarly, some common themes are beginning to emerge, including a love of Eastern San Miguel County in terms of sense of place, community and natural beauty, an interest in increasing transit service and walkable places, and a desire to provide additional opportunities for all community members to participate fully.”
Focus group topics are: Tourism, Recreation and Visitors; Housing Considerations; Environmental Stewardship and Priorities; Mobility and Transportation Equity, and; Inclusion and Livability.
Participants weighed in on the topic of where future growth is most appropriate, mostly landing on within or adjacent to existing towns, and within existing subdivisions.
According to the report, areas considered most appropriate for development included Telluride, Aldosoro Ranch, Ilium, Ilium Valley, Mountain Village and Lawson. Just a few participants identified areas in the southern portion of the master plan area, such as San Bernardo, Trout Lake, and Ophir Needles. Areas considered least appropriate for development were more varied and scattered throughout the county though most responses singled out the Deep Creek Mesa area, Ophir, and Alta.
Tourism, one of the area’s major economic engines comes with not only positive aspects, but has downsides. Focus group participants identified challenges related to tourism and outdoor recreation as carrying capacity and recreational infrastructure, climate change and public health, quality of life issues, and the market of tourism itself. Under that identified challenge, the complexity of the issue was evident, as summarized by Design Workshop in its paragraph of unedited participant remarks.
“Quality marketing, destination resort — flights not getting here, failure of ski company to maintain a world class resort, need to have clear target market (understanding carrying capacity and market to ‘most beneficial guests), too expensive for families, becoming a playground for the 1 percent, small minority of anti-tourist community members with loud voices, loss of community values, managing and limiting tourism and growth in a day and age when media and social media inherently ‘over market’ the region, allowing and promoting excessive development and density will negatively impact the environment and ultimately drive tourism away.”
A small sample of thirty-five respondents participating in the tourism focus group said that tourism is currently leaning toward “too much.”
Each of the focus group summaries delves into each topic in great detail, presenting solutions, “big ideas,” the county’s role in the future, and areas in need of improvement. Ultimately the information gathered will be used to update the master plan, incorporating analysis of existing conditions, demographics, jobs, expected growth-related needs, water planning, and identification of anticipated issues that will arise as the region grows. As explained on the county website’s planning department page, each element will include goals related to relevant topics, along with policies and proposed action items to help achieve the community’s goals for the future.
A draft plan, Simonson told CPC members Thursday, should appear on the board’s agenda by May or June.
To view all of Design Workshop’s reports, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov, selects Departments, the Planning, where East End Master Plan is a choice.
