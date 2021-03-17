The great Sandhill crane’s annual spring migration has begun. In a typical year, there would be an event just outside Delta in celebration of the fact.
Nothing about this year, or the last, has been typical — and Eckert Crane Days, in Hart’s Basin, has been canceled again this year.
But the birds will still be there: thousands of them pause at the base of the Grand Mesa each spring to rest and feed before continuing their travels north for millenia.
“The singular voice of the Crane is a much larger affirmation of a connection to a species far older than our own,” Jim Durr writes on eckertcranedays.com, the website that chronicles the birds’ return each spring. A dedicated group of counters has been keeping track of the birds landing in Hart’s Basin (they tend to alight for the night after 3:30 p.m., “but may land as late as sunset or just after, and on rare, special nights have been known to land after dark”).
Since early February, the counters estimate, more than 2,500 cranes have arrived, and on recent evenings, more and more have flown in (the biggest group, of about 230 individuals, was on Tuesday night).
A counter’s note conveys pretty much all you need to know about the appeal of watching these graceful, gangly, gloriously cacophonous birds: “Stayed late for the stragglers.”
But the most dramatic time to watch cranes is not at night: it’s at liftoff, when hundreds (as if incited by some collective avian consciousness) spread their wings, give a hop into the air, and begin spiraling off, aiming to catch midmorning winds “to provide an uplift to help give them the elevation to clear the Grand Mesa.”
Durr has written about the few days each March when Crane Days — a human construct — is held. He says he sees the annual event differently now. He’s come to view it (and so should you, especially this year) as an extended period of five weeks or so, typically around March 10, “plus or minus a couple of days, and ending sometime around April 20.” (This year, he notes, landings began earlier, because of the mild winter, “making it more difficult to predict when the Sandhills may make their moves northward through Hart’s Basin.)
Members of the Black Canyon Audubon Society have been enjoying presentations about Sandhill cranes’ local arrival — and far-flung human travels to Antarctica — and much more — this winter via Zoom.
“The Zoom presentations have been kind of awesome,” said BCAS member Missy Siders, who is on the society’s board. “It’s allowed us to do all sorts of things,” including attending fellow Audubon Society presentations like the one hosted by the Grand Valley chapter. “No one wants to have to drive home from Grand Junction in the dark in the winter after a meeting,” Siders noted. This year, local birders didn’t have to; they could take in presentations from their couches.
As for in-person events, there’ve been a few walks, and more are in the works (social-distancing will prevail, masks will be worn, and there’ll be no carpooling or sharing of binoculars at this time).
“The best way to keep up with what’s going on — because sometimes, things happen on short notice — is by signing up for the regular email from our president, Dr. Bruce Ackerman,” Siders said. (You can also read the latest issue of Canyon Wrenderlings, the society’s newsletter, online for free.)
This weekend, for example, a link from the newsletter will take birders to Wings Over Water, a Seattle festival featuring a presentation from an award-winning photographer on the life histories of Snowy Owls and Great Gray Owls. On Sunday, March 28, local expert Ted Floyd, an “eBirding junkie who was eBirding before eBirding was cool” will offer a virtual presentation on how to use the popular birding app (and what it’s not-so-useful for, as well).
“Our birding walks take place on the first Tuesday of each month,” Siders said. She looks forward to more rendezvous as the weather warms: “It will be nice to get back to in-person gatherings, so we can all see each other.”
