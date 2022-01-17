San Miguel County Public Health has documented record positivity and incidence rates throughout the county since cases began to spike and the omicron variant was first detected in wastewater testing Dec. 20. Public health reported a record number of active local cases, as 531 residents were active on Dec. 30, nearly five times the previous record of 106 active local cases reported during this time last year.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) estimates one in six Coloradans are infected with COVID-19, a new record high for virus prevalence, according to a county news release Friday. Omicron accounts for over 95 percent of current infections within the state, up from 50 percent compared to a month ago. For over a week, the state has reported nearly 10,000 new cases daily, with total cases surpassing 1 million recently. CDPHE estimates the peak of statewide incidence could still be coming.
“Omicron is the fastest spreading variant we have seen in the pandemic,” county public health director Grace Franklin said. “As we continue to see transmission at record pace, we have to strengthen our protections against infection and transmission. Hospitals continue to be strained across the state and staffing shortages are expected to continue in the weeks ahead.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, data continues to show that three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine help broaden and strengthen protection against omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Getting vaccinated and getting a booster when eligible — along with other preventive measures, like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces — remain the most effective methods for preventing and fighting COVID-19.
Observing global trends, moderate to high infection prevention of 70-75 percent was seen in the early period after a booster dose. Getting a booster also reduces the risk of spreading the virus if a breakthrough infection occurs, as the symptomatic period is often shorter, allowing for transmissibility time to decrease.
Public health will continue to offer testing and vaccine clinics weekly to support the community as omicron continues at this record pace. For the most up-to-date testing schedule, visit the county COVID testing webpage at bit.ly/smccovidtesting. For the most up-to-date vaccine clinic opportunities, visit the county COVID vaccine webpage at bit.ly/smcvaccineinfo
Public health confirmed 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Dec. 7 through Jan. 13, according to the release. Caseload data is still being collected for this continued unprecedented spike in new cases, including information surrounding residency and vaccination status. As of Friday, there are 269 active local cases; all actively contagious cases are directed to isolate at the onset of symptoms or receipt of a positive COVID test result. There have been 2,414 total COVID cases among residents, including two current hospitalizations and seven COVID-related deaths. To learn more about the county’s current COVID-19 metrics, please visit the SMC COVID-19 dashboard.
