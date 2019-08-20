Students across the Telluride school district will return to class today (Wednesday), among them a group of 51 kindergartners who will stand on the steps of the Telluride Elementary School (TES) and sing the school anthem for the very first time. Superintendent Mike Gass calls the first day of kindergarten “the second best day in a student’s life behind graduation.”
Last year, Colorado Governor Jared Polis campaigned on a promise to fund full-day kindergarten in public schools across the state. Last spring, the Colorado General Assembly earmarked approximately $200 million to pay for full-day kindergarten in Colorado for the first time.
TES principal Susan Altman explained that TES kindergarten ran from 8:05 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. for many years. Even with the new law sanctioning free full-day kindergarten, she points out that partial-day kindergarten remains an option for families.
“There are always a handful of families who elect not to send their kids to full-day,” she said. “Historically, families do not decline to attend kindergarten unless they’re homeschooled.”
In 2010, TES began offering full-day kindergarten, charging families $1,600 annually in order to pay for the extra two hours a day at school. But now the free full-day kindergarten runs from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. just like every other grade at TES.
Gass stressed the importance of getting children into the school system and grounded in learning environments. He said he’s pushed for full-day kindergarten in resort communities where he’s worked, which enables parents to work. One of the things that frustrated him was people who could afford full-day kindergarten would typically pay for it.
“In resort communities, it’s always your more affluent families (who choose to pay for full-day kindergarten). A lot of times, kids of poverty, who access the free and reduced lunch program or second language learners, those families didn’t have those resources,” he said. “Right out of the chute, you’re creating a learning gap between the haves and the have-nots. I’m a huge proponent of full-day kindergarten because at least we’re not creating a gap right from the very beginning.”
Kindergarten teacher Kara Benz believes that kindergarten in Telluride provides a crucial sense of schedule, teaches children socializing and behavioral lessons, and instruction in two languages.
While there were four sections of kindergarten last year, this year there are only three — one traditional and two dual immersion (DI) classes — with one teacher in each classroom. DI classes are full day only.
There were no new hires for the 2019-202 school as enrollment at TES is declining, according to Altman.
“With declining enrollment, we’ve been able to hang on to really nice, small class sizes,” she said. “And nobody has lost a position. But it’s tough because 10 kids in a class each year really takes a toll on the monies that we are bringing in from the state. So we have to be careful that we keep a good balance so that we have a healthy budget.”
Benz explained that most other states don’t offer free full-day kindergarten.
“In general, Colorado is one of the least progressive states as far as funding goes,” she said. “But there are only 14 other states that offer funded kindergarten, with six or seven states in the process of passing kindergarten legislation because more and more research is coming out showing how important early childhood education is, that it saves money in the long run, and that it increases student achievement if kids are enrolled full-day and have a successful kindergarten and pre-kindergarten experience.”
Under the new law, school districts will now receive the same amount of money for kindergarten students as they receive for older students, a financial boon Gass estimates at around $20,000. Altman contends that the additional money will help cover the cost of salaries and benefits, the biggest line item in the district budget.
The district will also receive one-time capital seed funding for the full-day program for furniture, fixtures and equipment.
Last year, a regional supervisor observed and evaluated TES’s kindergarten classes and suggested additional forms of play.
Altman explained that TES tends to maintain more academic kindergarten classrooms because of the DI program.
“Time is pretty tight. And when they’re learning two languages and switching teachers, our core instructional time is so valuable,” she said. “So we’re putting some of those resources into sand and water tables, a dramatic play center, and new lighting to improve the environment for the kinders.”
Ultimately, Benz is excited about the new full-day kindergarten law.
“This is a great thing not just for our district but also for our state,” she said. “It sends a message across the country that kindergarten is really important. It should be funded. They should even go as far as making kindergarten attendance mandatory, I think, because it’s so crucial.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.