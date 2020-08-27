Afternoon rainfall was a welcome sight this week, as the area has again experienced severe drought conditions this summer. As of press time Thursday afternoon, San Miguel County was still in “extreme drought,” according to the United States Drought Monitor, and county officials enacted a stage 1 fire ban last week. Plus, there’s a 30-day statewide ban on open fires, per Gov. Jared Polis. So it’s still really dry out there.
The moisture this week didn’t necessarily improve the dry conditions enough to shift the drought status, but it did offer some relief, said Norv Larson, forecaster at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.
On Thursday, he explained there was be a “downturn of activity,” but there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend.
“High pressure remains near the Four Corners region now. A disturbance moving across the north has caused flow to shift a little bit to the west,” he said. “Everything is nuanced this time of year. It’s just these small things that can really change the outlook. There’s moisture at mid-levels of the atmosphere and daytime heating is causing that to go higher. The formation of those thunderstorms will be mainly south and east of town. (The chance is) relatively low, but this time of the year it’s hard to say with any certainty that you won’t see any precipitation.”
More moisture is expected to move into the area on Friday morning and there will be flows from the southwest.
“Your chance for precipitation will be slightly increased, and that moisture is going to hang around into Sunday. We’ll see much the same kind of conditions. Temperatures will remain above normal,” Larson said.
He added that there may be a shift at the end of the weekend.
“We do see some changes coming up late in the weekend to early next week. We’re starting to transition out of the summer season and we’re actually seeing a mid-level disturbance coming through. We’re seeing a large-scale system. More of what you see in fall and winter. … There’s a secondary wave that will bring cooler temperatures Monday night into Tuesday. Extended models have some differences early next week so this is preliminary right now, but right now it does look like Tuesday will be cooler and relatively dry with flow coming out of the northwest.
Temperatures will drop slightly as well early next week, he added.
“On the plus side we’re looking at temperatures in the upper 60s to the 70s, so at least some relief from the heat, but not the moisture we so desperately need,” Larson said.
While the monsoon season typically starts in mid-July, the area hasn’t seen as much rainfall as usual, and that doesn’t seem to be changing either, Larson suggested.
“We’re on the shoulder of it pretty much. The primary monsoon season just in general really gets going here in western Colorado in mid-July. It’s not quite over yet, but the pattern just doesn’t seem to want to stay in a nice, moist, burst pattern. We get little pushes here and there. Not nearly significant enough or persistent enough to move the needle in terms of drought,” he said.
Two large wildfires — the Pine Gulch Fire outside of Grand Junction and the Grizzly Creek Fire in the Glenwood area — as well as the hundreds of wildfires burning across California made the area skies hazy recently. Larson said the wind patterns have changed and are now pushing the smoke east. Any rainfall helps quell such smoke as well.
“If the moisture is generated into showers that would clean the atmosphere,” he said.
As of press time, Pine Gulch was 53 percent contained burning across 135,958 acres, while Grizzly Creek was 61 percent contained in 32,302 acres.
