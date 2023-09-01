The Town of Telluride has certified eleven candidates to run for mayor, town council or moderator in this November’s election. Top priorities for candidates include increasing workforce housing, constructing a new wastewater treatment plant, addressing future gondola operations, and fostering a strong economy.
Meehan Fee, Teddy Errico and Jessie Rae Arguelles will run for mayor.
A 20-plus year local, Fee, 45, owns a local wedding and event production company and the new Telluride Food & Vine event. She was elected to town council in 2021 and has served as Mayor Pro Tem since Delanie Young’s resignation in May, sitting on 17 boards, commissions, and organizations. She’s also served on the Telluride Reparatory Theater and San Miguel Resource Center boards.
“I have incredibly strong working relationships with our surrounding municipalities and businesses,” she said. “If elected, I’ll be able to continue to move processes along in order to achieve our community goals.”
Errico, 55, has lived in Telluride for 27 years, works as a broker associate at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, produces the local Sunset Music Series, and is the chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission having served on that board for 13 years.
“I can bridge the gap between new residents and the deep-rooted, young and old-timers, part-timers and full-timers, and the people who want real community but need the tourism economy to survive,” he said.
Current town council member Jessie Rae Arguelles officially became a third candidate for mayor on Friday afternoon having cured her petition.
Seven candidates will run for two seats on Telluride Town Council; one vacated by Lars Carlson, who, after eight years of service, is termed out, and the other vacated by Adrienne Christy who declined to run for re-election.
Having moved to Telluride from New York City 2.5 years ago, entrepreneur Marya Stark, 60, owns Trajectory Growth, a company that provides leadership development to high growth companies. She’s an advisor to a philanthropic project called Wellville and has worked to elect democrats via Emerge America, an organization she co-founded.
“As a former quant jock, I bring strong data analysis and financial expertise [to council],” she said.
Elena Levin, 35, has lived in Telluride for a decade, currently works in media and film production, and is part owner of Ghost Pocket Kitchen. Until about a year ago, she owned and operated Ghost Town coffee shop on Main Street, is currently the CCAASE board vice chair, and chairs the Ethics Committee.
“I bring a multitude of perspectives and want to find a balance between supporting individuals, businesses, and nonprofits while maintaining the beauty and charm of our town,” said Levin who identifies her constituents as “working class locals” and “creatives.”
Originally from Sweden, Jenny Carlson, 43, has lived in Telluride for 18 years, working in lodging/vacation rentals for ResortQuest and Alpine Lodging before recently launching Basecamp Management Vacation Rentals. She served on the board for Rascals/Rainbow/Rockies preschool and currently serves on the board for Palm Arts and on the HOA board at Sunset Ridge.
“How do we balance a growing community with the carrying capacity of Telluride, and how can we ensure long-term vitality and opportunities for individuals and families to make a life here?” she posited.
As a fifth generation lifelong local, Ashley Story, 35, owns and operates Telluride Sleighs and Wagons, is a real estate broker, deputy coroner, and county election judge. With “sustainability and longevity for community and economy” in mind, Story looks to develop a “holistic plan” for town that assesses housing needs, carrying capacity, infrastructure, and public services.
“My longevity here, my business experience, dedication to public service, and involvement in the community allow me to see our community with a broad lens,” she said.
Semi-retired community planning consultant Amy Levek has a long history of serving town government including stints as mayor, on town council, and as planning director and in the county as a commissioner and historical commissioner and as Interim Executive Director for SMART. She’s also served on the Telluride Master Plan Visioning Committee and on the county’s East End Master Plan Committee.
“I’ve lived in, worked and served the Telluride community for over 36 years, often working on thorny issues and finding ways to move projects forward,” she said. “I have a unique perspective on what’s important to maintain a strong community and how to solve problems.”
Johnathan Yaseen, 37, has lived in Telluride since 2009. For ten years he was the operating partner at "there...bar,” is currently a broker associate at Telluride Properties and is in his second term serving on the Open Space Commission. As a “problem solver,” Yaseen looks to “increase community engagement” to “foster a shared vision.”
“I want to serve, and I’m not arriving with any agenda,” he said.
Ten-year resident Lee Shea Betten, 46, is a marketing consultant and planner and a broker associate at Telluride Properties. She’s served on the Ecology Commission and currently serves on the Public Art and
Planning & Zoning commissions and on the Vending Subcommittee.
Betten sees a need to increase revenue to support infrastructure and housing and has a “thorough understanding of the STR impacts on our small town.”
Current Town Meeting Moderator and local attorney Daniel Zemke is running unopposed as an incumbent.
