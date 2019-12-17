Not even a full month into the 2019-20 ski season and there’s talk about this winter shaping up to be as good as any. The mountain has received 90 inches of snowfall so far, according to Telski’s latest snow report. With 78 of 148 trails open as of press time Tuesday afternoon, lifts 8 and 9 are scheduled to open today (Wednesday), as crews were busy prepping more terrain, including in the Lift 10 area, earlier this week. Lifts 10-14 opened Saturday. Wednesday’s openings will bring the total number of lifts open to 15, with only lifts 7 and 15, which services Revelation Bowl, remaining.
“The recent snowfall and current low temperatures are certainly helping to make more terrain available soon,” said Scott Pittenger, Telski’s director of mountain operations. “Thanks to all of our crews out there, we opened up See Forever (Monday) — just in time for the weather to break and some incredible views from up top. We also opened up Bald Mountain, our first block of hike-to terrain on the Prospect Ridge to Genevieve, and the remainder of all terrain in the Lift 10 area.”
Regarding lifts 8 and 9, he added, “we will be opening Telluride Trail and most ski runs on the front hillside of the resort. … Other areas that are on the horizon are the middle portion of Misty Maiden and the Lower Hoot Brown Intermediate Terrain Park.”
Pittenger explained that the plan is always to open as much terrain as possible as quickly as possible without compromising safety and quality, especially on the more popular runs. Paired with the efforts of the mountain ops teams, he added, weather is always a big factor in that equation.
“Each year we go into the season with goals of where we would like to be on various dates through the early season. Natural snowfall and temperatures are huge variables to this plan,” he said Monday afternoon. “ … Mother Nature has been very generous to Telluride thus far. Coupled with a tremendous amount of hard work from all our employees, we are excited about the way the season is going. It has been great to see so many locals out enjoying the conditions, today it was hard to believe it's only Dec. 16.”
Telski only uses man-made snow in the early season, Pittenger explained. Unlike the yeoman snowmaking efforts of mountain ops two seasons ago, this year the mountain has been blanketed in a bevy of natural snowfall, which crews are taking advantage of.
“This year, snowfall has been in the driver's seat, and we have been able to open a lot of terrain with natural snowfall. Some years we are not so lucky early season, and we depend more on terrain with man-made snow and open our natural snow dependent terrain later,” Pittenger said. “ … It is hard to predict how the rest of the season is going to play out, so we try and make sure we have enough man-made in our high-traffic areas, sunny spots and lower elevation terrain to make it through April.”
In other mountain news, Lift 7 will be open around Christmas, Pittenger explained. Originally built in 1975, the popular lift needed some extra loving before being deemed good to go.
“One of the towers on the line shifted last spring and needed to be reinforced, which set back our usual summer maintenance timeline,” Pittenger said. “The lift maintenance crew has been cycling through the maintenance seven days a week, and once complete, we will open to the public.”
The weather forecast for the rest of the week calls for blue skies and sunshine, as temperatures through Saturday won’t exceed 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office.
For the most up-to-date snow report, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.