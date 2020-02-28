Three is the magic number. The brains behind Original Thinkers, which this year takes place Oct. 1-4, are hatching the third iteration of a festival that celebrates novel ideas, dynamic visionaries, the stories that connect us, and artists that create new worlds with music, film, the written word, and other-worldly installations of light and sound. The magic of Original Thinkers is in the hard work — the planning, the booking of speakers, artists, writers, the enthusiastic coordination of the festival’s staff and volunteers — of bringing this bright toddler of a gathering to fruition.
The quote attributed to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe describes what is happening behind the scenes as Original Thinkers glides into its third year in a new venue. ❝Whatever you think you can do or believe you can do, begin it. Action has magic, grace and power in it.❞
Original Thinkers’ spiritual center rests within fest founder and ringleader, David Holbrooke. His thoughts come in quicksilver bursts, the kind of lightning bolt ideas that created Original Thinkers in the first place. Now that Original Thinkers passes have gone on sale and the fest’s new venue — the historic Sheridan Opera House — has been secured, Holbrooke is focused on finishing the puzzle that is OT’s programming and protecting the “smart, funny, chill” vibe that permeates the autumn gathering.
OT’s latest new release assures pass holders that despite the move, “Original Thinkers will still focus on that crucial intersection where ideas meet the story, as we believe there is so much power and wisdom in our individual lives.”
Overall, OT is so new, that “newness” is a constant, starting with the move from the Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village to the opera house.
“We decided to try it out,” Holbrooke said. “We’re enormously grateful for their support (Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owner’s Association), but it made sense to give town a try.”
The modus operandi for the festival — a mere child compared to Telluride’s slew of senior citizen festivals — is change, after all, he said.
“We’re of mind we should always try new things,” Holbrooke said. “We’re still figuring it out. Being as we’re only in our third year, we’re not beholden to tradition.”
This year, the inflatable, life-like moon — “Our wonderful moon,” Holbrooke said. — that for the past two events perched in the plaza outside the conference center, will now rest in the Oak Street Gondola plaza. The Telluride Tourism Board offices on Colorado Avenue will be where passholders can pick up their passes, and other venues for OT’s weekend of speakers, intimate talks and other performances are being secured. The changes have left Holbrooke relatively unfazed.
“It’s a process of discovery,” he said. “That’s what Original Thinkers is. What’s out there, what’s possible?”
Original Thinker’s core format of 10, themed programs will remain intact, with one on Thursday and three each Fri.-Sun. He revealed two of the themes he and his staff have finalized — Testosterone and Gender Identity, which he called “a seismic issue.” Also on tap will be the theme of Connectivity, a topic that is more about authentic, human connection, rather than cyber-connection.
There will also be a program dedicated to anti-racism and anti-oppression.
“We have to work against racism,” he explained. “It’s not enough to say, ‘I’m not racist.’ We have to be actively opposed to it.”
Last year’s immersive experience at the Deep Creek Mine was such a sensation that OT staff are once again working on utilizing the unique venue for the second year.
“We’re all about keeping it real,” Holbrooke said.
According to a recent press release, passes for Original Thinkers are now on sale.
“Creating a new cultural event is not an easy endeavor, so (we are) deeply grateful that you believe in what we are doing with Original Thinkers and willing to support it through buying a pass,” the news release reads in part.
The Big Idea Pass allows the passholder access to all public events, while the Eureka Patron Pass affords its bearers extras like curated meals with the festival’s speakers, preferred seating, a pre-opening art gallery showing, a closing cocktail party and festival goodies. With the purchase of every Eureka Patron Pass, the festival will give away a Big Idea Pass to a storyteller that might not otherwise be able to make the trip to Telluride for the event. For pass purchases and more information visit originalthinkers.com
Holbrooke noted that because the Sheridan Opera House is a much smaller venue, sales will be limited this year, so he encouraged those interested to purchase passes sooner than later.
