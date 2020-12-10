While the sound of a flushing toilet may be just another part of the soundtrack of daily life, few of us think much about what happens after that. As it turns out, what does happen after the flush has become another tool in the struggle to understand and combat COVID-19 in towns and cities across the country, including Telluride.
What happens is this. The sewage from the east end of San Miguel County, which includes Telluride, makes its way through a network of pipes, eventually arriving at the wastewater treatment plant at Society Turn. There, a refrigerated auto-sampler collects a sample of the incoming wastewater once per hour for 24 hours. The 24-hour composite sample is then shipped to Fort Collins twice per week, where it is analyzed by biotech company GT Molecular. The resulting analysis is able to report the quantity of viral load in the sample by detecting the level of COVID-19 RNA in the sewage.
“The RNA is pretty stable in the wastewater stream,” explained Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, an infectious disease specialist and local resident. “So at the treatment plant, we collect the samples and we can do an analysis on it and measure the amount of RNA that’s in there. Same sort of technology we use when we test a patient, but instead of a sample coming from the nose, it comes from the wastewater.”
The resulting report from each sample’s analysis tells public health officials the number of “viral copies” per liter of wastewater, in effect acting as a metaphorical temperature read on the whole community within the sewage shed sampled. While officials can’t necessarily extrapolate a precise number of individuals within the community who have COVID-19, they can read the numbers as a trend, and over time, whether the virus is spiking or receding within the community. Perhaps most importantly, officials get an advance warning of what the virus is doing: COVID-19 begins to shed in human feces as soon as two days after infection, days sooner than the infected person may start to show symptoms.
“The fascinating thing about this virus shedding in fecal matter is that you can detect it in fecal matter five to seven days prior to the person showing up at the doctor’s office,” said Grace Franklin, public health director for San Miguel County. “It gives us a heads up that there’s a shift coming.”
The viral shed also occurs in the feces of those who never show any symptoms, helping officials understand with better accuracy the prevalence of the disease within the community by including data for those who are asymptomatic.
Wastewater analysis has another key advantage: it’s relatively inexpensive in both cost of testing and in manpower. While mass testing of individuals within a population requires a massive effort involving hundreds or thousands of man-hours plus the price tag of each individual test, wastewater analysis for COVID-19 necessitates the cost of just two tests per week plus the extra hours of labor to collect and send the samples from the wastewater treatment plant.
“If you really want to find out whether it’s in a community, you have to go out and test a lot of people,” Dr. Kocher observed. “Tests have been in short supply at times, and it’s expensive. Here, you do one test and you’re getting information on the entire community. It gets around the problem of not enough tests being available and also the costs of doing gigantic numbers of tests.”
Greg Craig, a local resident who previously served on the county’s Public Health Preparedness Task Force, expressed gratitude for the hard work being done by the staff at the wastewater treatment plant and Telluride’s Public Works department.
“This is a critical partnership between the county and the town,” Craig said, who became involved this summer in the early efforts to implement the wastewater surveillance program. “It gives us another data point, a very solid read on the current viral load in the community.”
While the virus’ RNA can be readily detected in feces and wastewater, Dr. Kocher noted that studies have found it difficult to recover “viable, infectious virus” from stool. The CDC has stated that, “there is no evidence to date that anyone has become sick with COVID-19 because of exposure to wastewater.”
In other words, while stool can be a useful tool in understanding COVID-19 trends within a community, it is not thought to be a large concern for transmission.
Wastewater analysis technology, Franklin said, “is used for early detection of disease trends. Currently we’ve been seeing an upward trend of COVID copies per liter. Over the last few weeks it’s really grown exponentially each sample, which speaks to a sustained spread within our community.”
Early trend detection of the virus not only helps officials to prepare in advance for anticipated healthcare needs, it also allows public health officials to communicate trends to the public and increase community efforts to curb the spread.
“The rising trend in the amount of virus in the wastewater is a very solid indication that we need to double down on our efforts to follow the five commitments and to avoid close contact with people outside of our household,” said Dr. Kocher. “We need to take it very seriously.”
