What would it be like to live forever? That’s just what Winnie Foster, the young protagonist in the musical, “Tuck Everlasting,” ponders. The latest musical from the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theatre program, will be performed live at the Sheridan Opera House April 2-3.
Performed by YPT director Leah Heidenreich’s high school-aged students (half of them), the show’s premise of immortality is one that proves engaging to young people.
“This is a meaty show,” she said. “It’s definitely a conversation we’ve been having.”
Based on the 1975 award-winning young adult novel by Natalie Babbitt, the plot centers on 11-year-old Winnie, who befriends the Tucks, a neighboring family that has sipped from a spring whose waters have given them everlasting life. Whether it is a blessing or a curse is the focal question, but for the antagonist, the Man in the Yellow Suit, the spring is a most coveted prize. The story abounds with conflict and love and there is even a murder.
“It’s so interesting, the idea of never dying, of always being healthy and in the best shape you can be,” Heidenreich said. “The story contemplates how tortuous it actually could be. We’ve talked about would you actually want that?”
The “normal” passage of time — youth, maturity, children, death — is seen as a blessing in one of Heidenreich’s favorite songs in the show when Winnie wonders if she should drink the water from the spring. “Ride the wheel of plenty for all that it's worth, turn seventeen, then eighteen, then twenty, for a life is the greatest wonder on earth,” Winnie sings in “Everlasting.”
“The water is a wonder,” Heidenreich said, “but life is the greatest wonder on earth.”
The Tuck famil patriarch, Angus, definitely feels his life is cursed by immortality and cautions Winnie not to abandon the wheel of life in “The Wheel.”
“It’s a wheel, it’s a wheel Winnie, a ripple in water, girl to wife to mother to daughter.”
Heidenreich, who just closed three YPT shows performed by her middle school students, is, with a week until opening night, finishing directorial duties on “Tuck Everlasting.” Concurrently she’s guiding the other half of her high school thespians in the upcoming “Cinderella,” which will be staged April 30-May 1. The double (or triple) duty task is COVIID-19-related.
“Originally I chose ‘Cinderella’ for the high school students, but when COVID hit, I had to choose another show,” she explained. Smaller casts, she said, allow for a greater ability to rehearse safely.
Choosing the second show was easy.
“Looking around for other shows I loved that were fun with incredible music … well, ‘Tuck’ has long been on my radar,” Heidenreich said. “It’s got a cool, contemporary folk style of music.”
The show will be performed before a live audience, though public health orders dictate smaller crowds, tickets sold in pods and plenty of spacing between pods. A pod, Heidenreich said, is your family and whomever else you would be comfortable sharing a pod. At just 50 percent capacity, she wants to be sure her cast has a great audience.
“There are only a few pods left,” she said. “Bring your people.”
Tickets are $25 each and only sold in groups; we do not have a child price and unfortunately can no longer accommodate free lap children due to our extremely limited capacity- everyone in your group must have a paid ticket no matter how young. We unfortunately cannot combine groups or add tickets last minute.
The opera house’s box office rules have been changed to comply with social distancing requirements. Masks are required during the entire show, even while seated; doors 30 minutes prior to performances; ticket holders are required to sign a COVID-19 waiver at the door; no-contact temperature checks are required at the door; combine or change pods/orders last minute is not allowed; the entire group must be present before being seated; late arrivals cannot be seated, please arrive at least 10 minutes before showtime as check-in will take more time; concessions will not be served during Young People's Theater productions.
For tickets, go to sheridanoperahouse.com.
