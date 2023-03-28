New tech can help farmers

Funding is expanding by $25 million in 2023 across Colorado for new technologies to assist farmers and ranchers with soil health and cropland management.
The $25 million was awarded to the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2022 as part of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Project. The effort aims to grow “farmer- and rancher-led soil and climate solutions,” according to the CDA website.
In turn, CDA is investing in the Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources (STAR) program and partnering with conservation districts across the state. Shavano Conservation District, covering San Miguel and Montrose counties, is one of 16 conservation districts in the partnership.
Plans are in the works for how information about the STAR program (and the STAR Plus program) and available technologies will be shared with farmers and ranchers in San Miguel and Montrose counties. There is a Monday, April 3, deadline for anyone who wants to apply to participate in the STAR program this year.
The STAR program and new technologies being made available to farmers and ranchers were discussed at the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) work session meeting March 22 with the Shavano Conservation District.
To help with climate resilience, funding can be used to implement new methods of farming and purchase technology like new wireless fencing systems for grazing, soil moisture sensors and no-till drills for crop planting.
Some ranchers “may or may not be aware of the new technology for that wireless fencing and to control grazing on this landscape in a much more organized fashion rather than having, you know, 100 cows on 1,000 acres and they’re just roaming as they want to,” Shavano Conservation District President Steve Hale said during the BOCC meeting. “You can really control that grazing pattern.”
Hale said that by concentrating the grazing and rotation, “it’s been proven” to increase soil health.
The March 22 BOCC meeting focused on four potential options for the future of San Miguel County’s Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) program and how it might merge with the STAR program and Shavano Conservation District.
PES compensates landowners for using practices to improve soil health and drought resilience. In 2021, San Miguel County committed $34,646 to match a $34,646 grant from the Colorado Water Conservation Board to enhance the PES program with a total of $69,293.
If the county moves forward with a merger of the PES and STAR programs, six existing PES participants would be transferred to the STAR program with Shavano Conservation District.
“As a producer myself, I’m a participant in the STAR program,” Hale said. “So in my operation back home in eastern Montrose County, I’m doing practices now on my ground to help soil health, but it’s an incentive to produce better fertility, get more crops, more tons per acre of forage or more days of pasture.”
Hale said the techniques and practices promoted through the STAR program do work and can be tied into carbon sequestration training and data.
“It is proven, but it’s a trust factor that has to be built. And that’s where I think, partnering … it really is utilizing the credibility of Shavano, in our communication with producers and landowners and our long track record of being successful in these arenas,” Hale said.
The CDA hopes to enroll hundreds of new participants in the STAR program, the CDA said in its Soil Health Program Inaugural Report for 2022.
Potentially, by adding more farmers in Montrose County to the STAR program, a new full-time position for a soil health expert might be funded for the area.
That position could be filled by consultant Dave Dearstyne, who joined the March 22 BOCC meeting, as a technical service provider.
Hale introduced Dearstyne as one of the founders of the Western Colorado Soil Health conference and said he has “mapped well over a million acres of soils on the Western Slope, he’s been very involved with the developing all the data that’s now available to us through the web soil survey.”
Following Hale’s introduction, Dearstyne began by saying, “My head got so swelled, I feel like I need a pen to let out some gas.”
“But, yeah, my background is I worked for NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service),” he continued. “Over 30 years mapping the million acres of soils, got involved in soil health at the ground level, when I realized that that was really the key.”
Hale said the Shavano Conservation District proposal includes paying Dearstyne $75 an hour for his knowledge and expertise, plus mileage. But first, they have to “find out the scope of work and number of acres involved in current existing programs, and where you want the program to go in the next two years,” Hale told the BOCC.
No decision was made by the BOCC on March 22 on any of the four options being considered for the future of the PES program. Visit ag.colorado.gov/soil-health for more information about the STAR program and its expansion across Colorado.
