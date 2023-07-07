Nonprofit offers scholarships to every Latina who applied

Seven years ago, the Telluride Playwrights Festival produced “The Hispanic Women’s Project,” a play written by Jennie Franks that told the stories of local Latina women enduring hardships to cross the border into the United States.
To raise awareness around the contributions of Hispanic women in the Telluride region, a SPARKy Latina Scholarship Fund was subsequently launched and has since awarded 16 college scholarships — $8,000 per year per scholar for four years for a total of $32,000 — to Telluride (THS) and Norwood (NHS) high school Latinas.
“We’re up to 12 girls now currently in college — more than we’ve ever had before — and we’ve seen two graduate college so far with one currently in graduate school,” enthused SPARKy co-founder Jennie Franks.
Upon becoming president of the SPARKy board in 2020, Barbara Hinterkopf helped to set goals for the nonprofit including improving scholar retention rate, establishing a strong academic foundation for Latinas early in high school, increasing fundraising efforts, awarding scholarships for all deserving Latinas and creating a mentoring program for scholars during college.
Two years ago, the SPARKy Club was launched at THS to help prepare Latinas as early as possible for college by hosting monthly meetings where rotating board members provide lunch and help facilitate SAT prep, tutoring, career workshops, life coaching, and guest lecturers.
“This is a way to bring Latina students together, to provide them the opportunity to stay connected and find support from their Latina peers and SPARKy, and also a way for us to get to know the girls before they apply for the scholarships,” Hinterkopf explained.
Throughout the high school and college process, SPARKy mentors advise and direct the scholars.
“It's difficult for these girls to go to college, and we know that we have to help them,” said Franks. “Every girl has a story — sometimes insurmountable, sad and devastating stories — which is why we must mentor.”
Thanks to generous community support, this year SPARKy reached a milestone, offering scholarships to every Latina who applied including THS graduates Karla Guiterrez Ruiz, who will attend Fort Lewis College to study elementary education, and Amy Guerrero, who will attend Colorado Mesa University to study animation, film, photography, and motion design.
Two NHS graduates — Yoselin Hernandez and Karla Camacho — also earned scholarships.
Hernandez, who will attend Whitman College in Washington state to study civil engineering, received about $68,000 in financial support not including the SPARKy scholarship.
“I’ve learned that no matter what I choose to do, I have to be able to speak up when I need help and be willing to help others,” she said. “Moving far from home has always scared me, but I feel at ease knowing that the SPARKy community is willing to help me regardless of the distance.”
In addition to the SPARKy scholarship, Camacho, who grew up in Nucla, received scholarship monies from True North, the Al and Joyce Johnston Foundation, and Angel Baskets.
“The Latina Scholarship is one of the biggest scholarships that I received and without it, I’m not sure I would have been able to go to college,” said Camacho, who will attend the University of Pittsburgh to study film and media.
Itary Cortes, a 2022 THS graduate, was awarded a SPARKy Tech College Scholarship last year and enrolled at Pickens Technical College in Aurora where she studied automotive technology, earning an ASE certification in maintenance and light repair. Moving forward, she hopes to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
“As a first-generation student, this opportunity will forever mean the world to me and my parents.”
College graduate Nataly Gonzales, SPARKy’s first scholar from NHS, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in psychology at Regis University in Denver which SPARKy is helping to fund.
Of the 16 scholarships awarded to Latinas over the past seven years, only two students have dropped out of college; one due to COVID and the other because she wasn’t quite ready for college.
While cultural differences can present challenges to the program, Franks believes the SPARKy team learns and adapts.
“In fact, I think I may be learning more than any of the girls in this process,” she said.
In terms of donors, Franks says SPARKy appeals mainly to women.
“I like to think of it as women helping women,” she noted. “Because that’s what happened with the play: It was women’s stories that got us where we are today. Women acted in it and helped each other.”
Through a donor matched scholarship program, SPARKy also awards larger merit scholarships determined by academic excellence (requiring a 3.5 GPA), leadership, and financial need, enabling some Latinas to receive scholarships worth $80,000.
“At the moment we have two generous partners who give money, and in both cases, they want a certain grade point average,” explained Franks. “The girls work hard to attain that average. One is at Bowdoin College in Maine, and another is at Mesa State. Another scholar, who’s at Columbia University in New York, also received a generous amount.”
To learn more about SPARKy, visit www.sparkyproductions.org. To donate to SPARKy, visit telluridefoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.