Mountain Village officials talked emergency preparedness, particularly as it pertains to wildfires, during a special town council meeting Thursday afternoon.
Mountain Village Chief of Police Chris Broady and Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett led the discussion. San Miguel County Emergency Manager Shannon Armstrong, fire protection district division chief John Cheroske and Mountain Village Public Information Kathrine Warren, along with Broady and Bennett, submitted a memo to staff regarding the topic.
“With continuing dry winter conditions, emergency planners wanted to review with Mountain
Village Town Council the plans and actions that can be taken before and during this summer
season for wildfire preparedness,” according to the memo. “As the recent Marshall Fire showed us, wildfire can happen without warning and spread quickly, putting true meaning to the phrase, ‘spread like wildfire.’ Many residents and business owners have reached out to our local fire and police departments asking, could this happen to us? And the answer, unfortunately, is, yes, it could.”
The Marshall Fire, as well as the Middle Fork Fire, broke out in Boulder County on Dec. 31. The fires burned over 6,000 acres over two days before it was contained.
“Wind-driven fires are very dramatic. Once that wind stopped, crews went in, we had a crew on standby, and by the next morning they were like, ‘we’re good, we got it,’” Bennett explained.
Planning, preparedness, mitigation and evacuation are the four aspects of emergency preparedness officials focus on, Broady explained. In an area like Mountain Village, and the county as whole, evacuation routes are limited, so it’s that much more important to strengthen the other three.
“Of those four things the one thing I cannot fix is evacuation. We have one road in and one road out to Mountain Village. If you get to Highway 145, you have one road in, one road out. If you get to Highway 62 (the same thing). The further you get out, where do you want to have that gridlock? If we can better plan, prepare and mitigate, then we don’t have that urgent evacuation,” he added.
He, along with council members, urged people to sign up for CodeRED and ReadyOp alerts, as well as follow proper emergency service channels on social media.
“All residents and visitors to the region should sign up for CodeRED to receive important
emergency alerts from San Miguel County. Should wildfire evacuations occur, public safety
officials would use CodeRed and geolocation to notify individuals in evacuation zones with
specific instructions. You can sign up for CodeRed at bit.ly/SMCprepared,” according to the memo. “Mountain Village also maintains its own public notification system, ReadyOp, and it would be used to reinforce the messaging going out through CodeRed should the need arise. All council members are signed up for this service, and can encourage the public to sign up through
The town, with support from Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, also offers Cedar Shake Rebate and Defensible Space/Wildfire Mitigation programs aimed at preparing home for wildfires and reducing the risk of damage. A wildfire plan, including an evacuation map and guide, are available on the town website at townofmountainvillage.com under the “Community Resources” tab.
Mayor Laila Benitez explained the town has processes in place for such emergencies that are automatically put into place.
“I think everyone needs to understand that the emergency management system there is a protocol that we go through and it happens really quickly. Once an emergency is declared or is about to be declared certain things go into effect with Chief Broady, Chief Bennett, myself, with the town managers and PIOs. We all have our roles, and there are a lot of decisions that we aren’t going to bring to council that are just going to be made very quickly,” she said.
Several council members suggested continued discussions and public outreach regarding emergency preparedness, which included talks about a community event similar to National Night Out sometime during the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.