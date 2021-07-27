Given the known dangers of COVID-19, vaccinated people often wonder why anyone wouldn’t receive one. At least one out of three Americans are still holding off on getting a vaccine. Even though San Miguel County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state — with 87 percent of county residents having received at least one vaccine shot — there are still locals who have chosen not to get the jab.
County medical officer Dr. Sharon Grundy, who is also a physician at the Telluride Regional Medical Center, sees up to 18 patients a day, and one or two of them choose not to be vaccinated.
“It’s not a straightforward decision for them,” she explained. “I don’t actually ask the question, ‘Are you vaccinated?’ because that has judgment to it.”
“I’m not anti-vaccine,” emphasized a local parent, who wished to remain anonymous and will be referred to here as “Pat.” “I’m pro-informed-choice, pro-efficacy and pro-safety of vaccines. As this vaccine is very new to the market and hasn’t undergone the rigorous safety testing that I’m comfortable with, I’m waiting.”
Grundy explained the main reason patients aren’t getting the vaccine is because of unknown long-term side effects.
“So that’s the risk, right there,” she said. “You’ve got to decide: Are you comfortable with the risk of not taking the vaccine because of unknown long-term side effects versus the risk of long-term side effects from COVID-19?”
While Grundy points out that this month marks a year’s worth of data on the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and the viral vectors, Pat counters that one year of data isn’t nearly enough information.
“In the past, when researchers attempted to use mRNA vaccine technology, the trials were halted after animal testing due to unacceptable results,” Pat said. “The animals would create antibodies at first in the trials, which looks like a success, but when exposed to the natural virus, would have an immense inflammatory response so (researchers) never rolled it out to humans. For COVID-19, they skipped this important animal testing.”
Pat pointed out most vaccines take at least seven to 10 years to get to market because safety testing takes years and cited the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which has recorded thousands of verified deaths and many more injuries and debilitating side effects from the vaccines.
Local Deb Gesmundo is also unvaccinated and referenced the need for a control group in any true scientific study.
“Pfizer and Moderna released the placebo group and offered all (research participants) the shot, actually sabotaging their own long-term studies,” she said. “Someone has to be in the control group in order to compare the data generated from the experimental group.”
Gesmundo is more afraid of the power of government in this scenario than she is of contracting COVID-19.
“I’m frightened by the censorship that mainstream media and the government is enforcing,” she said.
Pat’s not afraid of contracting COVID either because Pat’s fairly young and healthy. If infected, Pat likely won’t become gravely ill. There are also effective therapeutics available to treat the virus. But should Pat contract the virus, Pat believes that natural immunity is more effective than vaccine-supplied immunity.
Should the government mandate vaccines, Pat will “go down fighting.”
“That is medical tyranny. It’s illegal and goes against the Nuremberg Code of ethics where informed choice is a pillar. My body, my choice, period,” Pat said. “And if I’m injured by the vaccine, guess who’s not liable? The pharmaceutical companies. They are totally indemnified.”
To provide a sense of anonymity, safety and support, an online forum of over 60 people, many of whom are locals, has formed where invited members share articles, interviews, new developments and insights about the vaccine.
“Discovering that there are other like-minded people in the community is very comforting,” Pat explained. “This is a group of highly intelligent, well-educated, scientifically literate citizens of all ages and genders, differing politics, and various professions.”
Pat rejects the claim posited by some vaccinated people that the unvaccinated aren’t “doing their part” to stem the pandemic, pointing to increasing numbers of breakthrough cases.
“The vaccine manufacturers do not now, nor have they ever claimed, that the vaccines stop the spread of illness or prevent the illness,” Pat said. “Only that vaccines can lower symptoms.”
Pat also can’t understand why the vaccinated sometimes repel the unvaccinated.
“If you choose to be vaccinated because you believe in the efficacy of the vaccine, then my status should be irrelevant because you’re protected,” Pat said. “This is an experimental vaccine by definition of Emergency Use Authorization, and nobody should be required to take it.”
Pat won’t vaccinate their children either, citing CDC data indicating that children are three times more likely to have a side effect from a vaccine than they are to get clinical illness and have practically zero chance of grave illness or death from COVID-19.
Pat is shocked by how polarizing the vaccine is and relies more on the importance of informed medical choice and consent.
“The push to vaccinate is unprecedented. There’s a lot of propaganda around this injection, and there’s a lot of money to be made and control to be gained,” Pat said. “It’s setting a very bad precedent.”
Grundy encourages people who are traveling outside of the U.S., especially to a country that doesn’t have a well-developed health care system, to be vaccinated before departure. Regardless of vaccination status, she advises people to monitor any symptoms for 24 hours, and if they persist, get tested and stay home.
