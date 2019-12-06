Telluride Town Council will reconsider Tuesday a decision made by the town’s Parks & Recreation Commission to deny Telluride Productions’ request to add a third concert night to the two-day The Ride Festival in July.
By local ordinance, council has the authority to revisit decisions made by the town’s various boards and commissions. The call-up must be made by at least two town council members who deem it necessary for council to review an action taken by a lower board. In this instance, council members Tom Watkinson and Jessie Rae Arguelles asked to have the previous decision re-examined. The discussion will take place in a morning work session, followed by a vote on the matter later in the afternoon.
“It’s the nature of the community,” Watkinson said of his move to have council review the decision. “We’re a festival town, and we do it really well. What’s 12 more hours (of this event)?”
At a special meeting Oct. 24, the board voted 3-2 to deny Telluride Productions LLC, aka The Ride Festival, a request to add a third concert night to its two-day festival July 11-12. The request mirrored this year’s approved request to add a Friday night concert — not a full day — to the rock ’n’ roll music gathering.
Board chair Michael Ward, vice chair Eliot Brown and board member Teddy Errico said no to a third night, with J.J. Ossola and Jesse Pekkala voting for it.
That meeting in Rebekah Hall drew a packed house. Most people in attendance supported the request, and cited the boosts to lodging, retail and restaurant enterprises.
“(Festivals) are an economic driver,” Watkinson said. “Our festival culture is something we embraced 45 years ago. It’s how we’ve survived.”
Watkinson, who called the previous decision to deny The Ride’s request “very short-sighted,” said he was assailed by a wide range of community members who wanted to know if council would exercise its powers to call up the lower board’s decision. “I told them, ‘Yes, we are,’” he said.
In addition to strong support from representatives in the lodging industry and from numerous Main Street business owners, officials from KOTO radio also spoke in support of the third night. Ride Fest Director Todd Creel donates proceeds of the festival’s beer booth in the general admission area to the nonprofit radio station. That donation represents a healthy portion of the station’s yearly budget.
Kathleen Erie, who serves as treasurer of the KOTO’s governing board (San Miguel Educational Fund), said a third night of beer sales “improves on our gross profits.”
“The revenues possible are significant,” she previously told the Daily Planet. “It’s important. It makes a difference. If you’re going to have all that stuff set up anyway, it makes sense to use it.”
Watkinson agrees.
“The venue is set up and ready to go,” he said. “And it does not impact any activities in the park.”
KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone said the organization is “psyched to get a second shot at it.” The call-up, Pallone said, was a positive turn of events for the radio station.
“It’s important for people to show up and share their input,” she said. “This is really important for KOTO’s future.”
At the October parks & rec meeting, those opposed focused on what they characterized as overly loud levels of music coming from the park. Creel acknowledged those concerns and said he would take steps to ensure noise levels were brought to acceptable levels.
He, too, appreciates getting another chance to have his request considered. He also reiterated his willingness to address the concerns of East End residents who took issue with the volume.
“We’ve listened to the concerns of some citizens with regard to the volume, and we take those concerns seriously,” he said. “We fully intend to address them in 2020.”
What The Ride is striving to do, Creel said, is “be on a level playing field with other major events.”
His is the only two-day major music festival of the summer. Telluride Bluegrass Festival is a four-day event, while Telluride Jazz and Blues & Brews are each three-day gatherings. Creel has said in public meetings that running a two-day event, given the effort of set-up and break down, is not sustainable.
“This is a homegrown festival, staffed by locals,” Creel said. “We want it to be a benefit to the community, not a detriment.”
He’s looking forward to having his request come before council, which approved a similar request for 2019.
“We hope for a fair hearing, and we hope to continue to bring quality music to the best venue in the country,” he said.
The proposed additional date is July 10, with gates at 5 p.m. and curfew at 10 p.m. This summer, Widespread Panic played the first of its two headlining nights on Friday. The popular jam band was the sole act. Creel has said — if permitted the third night — there would be a single-act concert again.
The public is encouraged to attend Tuesday’s meeting and provide input. For those unable to attend the meeting, written comments can be sent to town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh at tkavanaugh@telluride-co.gov. The morning work session is scheduled for 11 a.m., with the action item scheduled for 3 p.m. All times are approximate. The meeting agenda and packet are available at telluride-co.civicweb.net/Portal/.
