September marked six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the summer festival slate was wiped cleaned, including September’s Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, the county slowing moved forward. Lodging capacity was increased, and Telski planned for a winter unlike any other.
October was one of the more somber months of the year, as a fatal plane crash claimed the lives of Florida newlyweds who were in the area on their honeymoon. Native son and Telluride High School basketball mainstay Jack Pera passed away Oct. 17. At the end of the month, Telluride TV announced it couldn’t continue given the current situation after 36 years as Telluride’s public access station.
Unlike nationally, November’s local election wasn’t contentious, as San Miguel County District 3 Commissioner Kris Holstrom easily won re-election, though the area was represented in D.C. — an 80-year-old, 55-foot tall Engelmann Spruce harvested from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre Gunnison National Forest was selected as the U.S. Capitol tree. The Thanksgiving holiday saw a tragedy.
By December, there was finally some light at the end of such a dark year, as the county started to receive and administer Moderna vaccine.
In looking back on a year no one will soon forget, the Daily Planet recapped the top news stories of 2020 this week.
September
Six months of COVID-19
The time between March and August would have normally been a flow of events to which county residents have long been accustomed. The waning weeks of ski season, the slow groove of offseason and the fruition of family travel plans, then high school graduation, the rodeo, the county fair and the string of summer festivals in the east end. Instead, March saw the COVID-19 pandemic explode in the U.S., forcing public health officials to put residents on lockdown in an effort to protect the county’s most vulnerable citizens — its elderly and immune system-compromised — followed by a cautious reopening of crucial businesses associated with tourism, construction and other economic drivers. In September, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners heard a six-month review presented by county public health director Grace Franklin.
Lodging capacity increases
After a summer season that limited lodging occupancy to 50 percent, San Miguel County officials approved an increase in capacity to 75 percent in September, which went into effect Oct. 1
Telski plans for winter
Telluride Ski Resort and local governmental officials hosted the first of several meetings regarding the upcoming 2020-21 ski season in September.
Jeff Proteau, Telski’s vice president of mountain operation and planning, was joined by CFO Tom Richards, director of risk management Matt Thomas and Chad Horning, who is the son of majority owner Chuck Horning, in providing information about the resort’s operating plans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
October
Florida couple dies in plane crash
Newlyweds Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, of Port Orange, Florida, died in a plane crash east of Telluride Oct. 5. The couple, who married during a small ceremony in the Telluride area Oct. 1, was headed back home after an adventure-filled honeymoon when the plane went down at 11,850 feet in the Ingram Basin area shortly after taking off from Telluride Regional Airport.
Sivyllis, who was a United Airlines pilot and instructor, and Vogelaar both worked in the airline industry, and owned the Beechcraft Bonanza airplane that they flew to Telluride.
Jack Pera passes
Jack Pera was many things to many people — a protector of wild places, a dry-witted columnist, an encouraging word on a wind-whipped mountain pass, a changer of lives. Some even affixed the word “legend” to his mantle, one he likely would have shrugged off, modest as he was. Heck, he would have shrugged off all of the accolades he’s received from those he touched in his 83 years in Telluride. Pera died Oct. 17 at his Hillside home, surrounded by his family.
The end of Telluride TV
After 36 years as Telluride’s public access station, Telluride TV is off the air, executive director Peter Kenworthy confirmed to the Daily Planet Thursday.
“Our day had come,” he said, and it wasn’t easy pulling the plug, calling the recent struggles an “uphill battle.”
November
Kris Holstrom retains commissioner post
When San Miguel County Clerk Stephanie Van Damme posted the first round of election results at 7:35 p.m. on election night, the county’s sole contested race — that for District 3 county commissioner — was in the bag. Incumbent Kris Holstrom handily defeated her opponent, Norwood Mayor and write-in candidate, Kieffer Parrino.
Holstrom commanded 92.99 percent of the vote — 3,728 votes — while Parrino earned 281 votes, or 7.01 percent of the vote.
U.S. Capitol tree from the Western Slope
The 80-year-old, 55-foot tall Engelmann Spruce harvested from the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre Gunnison National Forest will be the belle of the ball in Washington D.C. for the holiday season. The stately tree that was selected from a pool of a dozen finalists will travel from a windy spot on the Uncompahgre Plateau, across the country to the West Lawn of the Capitol Building where she will be festooned with lights and decorations. Her first stop along the way was in Norwood at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds.
Thanksgiving tragedy
Mana Mohtasham, 37, and pilot Bryan L. Kill, 48, perished when their small aircraft went down in the Last Dollar development, about a half-mile from the airport’s east end of the runway, on Thanksgiving.
Several witnesses reported seeing it go down, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said. The office said the crash site was found about an hour later and both people on board were dead.
December
Free COVID-19 testing
In the ongoing battle with COVID-19, local officials deployed a mobile testing vehicle in offering free testing across San Miguel County, starting the first week of December.
The Sprinter van, which the San Miguel Authority for Transportation donated to the county in October, will be set up at various locations for weekly drive-through testing, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Moderana vaccine arrives
It’s been a long and stressful year for many health care workers, many of whom have been working extra hours under increased risk while combating a novel virus pandemic fraught with uncertainties and no end in sight. Finally, 10 months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a vaccine for the virus that has rocked the globe has arrived in San Miguel County. The week of Christmas, the first rounds of the Moderna vaccine were given to frontline health care and emergency services workers.
“This is truly the moment the world has been waiting for, we’re taking the first step in ending the pandemic. We could not be prouder of our frontline workers for the hard work put forth over the last many months,” county public health director Grace Franklin said.
