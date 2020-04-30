San Miguel County officials and public health director Grace Franklin discussed new public health orders that will go into effect Saturday, after the current ones expire today (Friday) at midnight. The “safer-at-home” orders, which Governor Jared Polis announced Sunday night, will lift the former stay-at-home orders, allowing certain segments of the economy to begin reopening, with stipulations.
San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained the recent state orders are a good starting point for counties in coming up with more localized directives.
“We have to carefully consider our local conditions,” she said.
Though the county’s new orders were in the process of being officially signed as of press time Thursday afternoon, they outlined specifics regarding retail businesses, including allowing curbside and delivery service, as well as limited in-person business and staffing. Limited health care services such as physical therapy, acupuncture or dental offices will also be allowed to reopen under the new orders, as well as personal services (hair salons, personal trainers). Real estate showings and most operations, except open houses, may resume. While childcare facilities will remain closed, babysitting services are permitted, though one person may oversee a group of up to four children at a time. Restaurants and bars may continue takeout and curbside service, but in-person dining, whether it’s in the business or outside, is still not allowed. All employees and customers must be county residents, according to the new orders. Businesses may also implement guidelines, like requiring customers to wear facemasks
Field services, like construction and landscaping, will continue to follow specific orders and application processes issued April 24. Beginning Monday, office-based businesses are able to operate with 50 percent of its staff at the workplace. Local and personal recreation is encouraged with limited travel, as officials explained that means staying within one’s community.
“I think it’s really how do you be mindful and smart with your movement,” Franklin said during Thursday’s virtual meeting.
Short-term lodging, schools, gyms, spas and nightclubs will remain closed. Visitors are still not allowed in the county. Non-resident homeowners must follow the 14-day quarantine order upon arrival. The new orders will be in effect the entire month of May, but officials can revisit and amend them at any time.
“We recognize that restrictions impact our community and want to assure everyone that we are doing our best to balance the wants and needs with what we believe is necessary for public health,” Franklin said in a news release. “We will reassess the impact of the new orders in two weeks, and if everything looks good on our metrics, and resources continue to be available, we may be able to continue to loosen restrictions.”
Officials explained testing, contact tracing, caseloads and trends, and hospital capacity are all taken into consideration when orders are being considered.
Officials also stressed the importance of continuing to adhere to best safer-at-home practices, including staying at home as much as possible, especially high-risk individuals (residents over 65 years of age, or those who have pre-existing heart, lung or kidney disease or are immune-compromised); practicing physical distancing at least six feet apart; limiting non-essential travel, interactions with people outside of one’s household and gatherings to no more than 10 people; and staying home when sick.
The new orders can be found on the county website at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus. For the state orders, visit covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.
The commissioners also extended the current local emergency disaster declaration through May.
As of press time, the county had 20 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including the latest announced Wednesday — a 20-year-old female who had been in contact with someone who was already infected. The county had administered 306 swab tests total, with 271 coming back negative and 10 still pending as of Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state was nearly 14,800, including 766 deaths, according to the most recent numbers available Thursday.
