Colorado’s roads can be notoriously vulnerable to weather conditions, particularly in the winter when snow, ice, wind and avalanches can compromise or cut off safe passage in a matter of minutes. While the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) fleet of trusty plows is adept at treating and clearing roads around the clock, there is another tool in the quiver that stands at the ready. Perched high above mountain roadways throughout the state and along the 1-70 corridor are 30 different avalanche mitigation systems. The newest installation was recently completed on Highway 145 on the south side of Lizard Head Pass.
“Colorado 145 and Lizard Head Pass is the alternate route for travelers heading north when the US 550 mountain corridor is closed for emergencies,” said CDOT Winter Operations Program Manager Jamie Yount. “This new avalanche mitigation system will help us keep (the highway) open more readily, offering a higher, more dependable level of service for motorists, particularly when avalanche conditions and cycles are occurring in the San Juan Mountains during significant winter storm periods.”
The project, which commenced in early August about a mile north of Rico and 20 miles south of Telluride, consisted of the installation of five towers on the high ridgeline above the highway. They are strategically positioned at known snow slide paths — the Peterson and the Yellow Springs slide paths — and will be used for remotely triggering avalanches in a controlled, planned manner. According to a recent CDOT news release, “remote systems have proven more reliable and safer for avalanche mitigation personnel to operate. The new system will also provide more efficient and swift avalanche control operations, making travel in the area safer for motorists.”
The technology and installation was provided by Wyssen Avalanche Control, a firm based in Switzerland. The project falls under CDOT’s Whole System-Whole Safety initiative, which will heighten safety in avalanche-prone areas for both motorists and CDOT crews.
Lisa Schwantes, CDOT’s southwest region communications manager, said construction of the technical project went smoothly, thanks in part to suitable weather.
“The project was completed on time,” Schwantes said. “We’re very pleased Mother Nature cooperated. They were beneficial weather conditions.”
Ground crews hiked in daily performing tasks such as clearing the area for the tower bases and mixing cement, and helicopters were used to haul and place the five towers, Schwantes explained. Each tower holds a magazine of 12 rounds that can be remotely deployed when the conditions call for it. The two slides, she said, are known as “frequent offenders” by CDOT crews, making placement of the towers beneficial to greater control and shorter closure times while crews clear the highway following an avalanche.
Schwantes said that, thanks to what has been a fruitful partnership with Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), CDOT has expert advice when it comes to deciding when to trigger a slide.
“They are our ‘snow geeks,’” Schwantes said. “They understand snow. Our maintenance crews assigned to the area’s mountain passes are in very close communication with CAIC folks stationed in the area. They are a great partner.”
She added that since the CAIC-CDOT partnership was forged in 1993-94, there have been no fatalities since the death of a CDOT plow operator in a slide on Red Mountain Pass in 1993.
According to information on the Wyssen website, the Wyssen avalanche mast (tower) is used for the preventive controlled triggering of avalanches by means of remote-controlled blasting. To trigger an avalanche, a coded command is given by the command center — a Wyssen video shows an operator using the program on his cellphone. A magazine box on the tower contains the explosive charges, which can be dropped individually remotely. The load remains on a leash until it is detonated at a preset altitude above the snow surface, which is completely dropped after the blast. Once the magazine is spent, a helicopter retrieves the box and takes it to a designated location for reloading.
Schwantes said depending on what winter delivers, the five-dozen charges poised above the highway should be sufficient to last the season. In the event of a slide, road closures can last anywhere from an hour or two, to longer.
