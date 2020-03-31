The Telluride Bluegrass Festival offered to shift its dates from June 18-21 to Aug. 27-30 Tuesday, but Telluride Town Council declined to act on a proposed ordinance that would have allowed the date change, citing the uncertainty of living in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions. In this file photo, musicians and music fans crowd Elk Park in 2017 for the popular free shows and workshops held there. (Planet file photo)