No injuries were sustained during a crash on Wednesday afternoon when a driver said a bear in Telluride caused a distraction that resulted in a three-vehicle accident, Susan Lilly, public information officer for the Telluride Fire Protection District, told the Daily Planet on Thursday. She said Telluride Fire Protection District Fire and EMS responded to the accident on Highway 145 on the spur about 100 yards west of the Shell station in Telluride. One of the vehicles had rolled over and was on its hood. Deputies said a driver told them a bear was spotted on the Valley Floor, causing drivers to slow down with some slamming on their brakes, resulting in the accident.
(Photo courtesy of Susan Lilly/Telluride Fire Protection District)
