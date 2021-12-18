SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 29
SORRY, WE’RE OPEN: A local resident called to report that the winter closure gates were still open on Ophir Pass allowing motorists to pass. San Miguel County Road and Bridge personnel confirmed that they have not yet closed the gates for the season.
NOV. 30
PULL UP STAKES: Deputies contacted a car camper on Highway 145. The subject was given ideas about other places to camp and was given a warning.
DEC. 1
DUI: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 145 at Fox Farm Road and arrested the male driver on charges of DUI.
HARRASSMENT: Following an investigation a female subject was arrested on harassment charges.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An Oklahoma man was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and domestic violence.
DEC. 3
WE SAW THAT: A male was arrested on various traffic charges after being pulled over by a deputy.
DEC. 4
ACED IT: A motorist was given a roadside sobriety test and allowed to carry on after successfully executing the maneuvers.
DEC. 5
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted officers with the Telluride Marshal’s Department with a report of an assault.
DEC. 6
CONCERNED: A female stopped by the SMSO in Norwood to express concerns about a friend with a possible drug problem.
FIRE: Deputies responded to a structure fire at a Telluride hotel.
DIRT NAP: An Egnar resident reported dead livestock at a residence.
DEC. 8
TAKE THE LONG WAY HOME: A couple from Chicago was driving to Dunton from Ridgway when they realized they missed the turn to Telluride. They put Dunton into Google Maps and it took them up the Specie Creek road, across Beaver Mesa up towards Lone Cone Mountain and ultimately near the top of Beaver Creek where their rental SUV became stuck. The couple had to hike for cell service and tried to call a tow, but none could respond. After spending the night they were able to connect to the San Miguel Sheriff's dispatch, which connected them with Search and Rescue. SAR members were able to locate them and get them safely off the mountain.
IS THERE AN ECHO IN HERE?: Search and Rescue found a second vehicle with a single occupant stuck on a back country road while searching for motorists who were guided by Google Maps into an area with heavy snow. This driver was also directed to drive through an area above Beaver Mesa by Google Maps. It was described as the “fastest” way to Dunton. SAR brought the driver, who was uninjured, to safety.
ON AND ON: An ongoing neighbor dispute is, well, ongoing.
CAN’T GET NO SATIS-TRACTION: Icy going on Highway 62 proved too slick for one motorist’s ability to achieve forward movement.
WE WANT YOU SO BAD: Deputies contacted a male party matching the description of a subject with multiple warrants.
86’ED: When even your friendly, welcoming, non-judgmental, local dive bar doesn’t want you, you must have really messed up.
DEC. 9
SHOULDA KNOWN BETTER: A deputy responded to Lawson Hill for a report of semi-truck stopped in the road with no chains, blocking uphill traffic in violation of the traction/chain law. The driver's failure to obey the chain law resulted in tying up resources and deputies for an hour. The driver was cited for violation of chain law, improper mountain driving and impeding traffic.
DEC. 10
BAD DAY AT THE OFFICE: A male was arrested for threatening a co-worker.
DEC. 11
BUSTED: A local man was arrested on a warrant.
DEC. 12
CLOCKED OUT: Deputies checked on a male that had not shown up for work for several days. He said he was fine and would contact his employer.
DOMESTIC: Deputies responded to the report of an in-progress domestic disturbance on a nearby mesa. One adult male was taken into custody on related charges.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
DEC. 2
DON’T ORDER ANYTHING FROM ACME: A coyote was reportedly hanging out too close to town.
HARASSMENT: Officers took a call about harassment.
DEC. 3
INTENTIONAL DAMAGE: A residence was the subject of vandalism.
DEC. 4
IT’S ALARMING: How many false alarms law enforcement has to respond to on a near-daily basis.
DEC. 4
NOTHING TO HEAR HERE: There was an unfounded noise complaint.
SEPARATE CORNERS: An arguing pair went their separate ways and peace was restored in the valley.
DEC. 5
CHOMPED: There was a report of an animal bite.
SWIPED: A bike was reported stolen.
HARASSMENT: A subject was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.
911 OUT THE WAZOO: A number of non-distress/accidental 911 calls were reported in this scintillating edition of Cop Shop.
DEC. 6
FIYAH IN THE DRIYAH: A laundry room fire at a local hotel was rapidly extinguished by Telluride fire teams.
DEC. 8
CRACK-UP: Officers responded to a traffic accident on the Spur.
LOST, THEN FOUND: A lost purse was returned to its owner.
BAR NONE: An unwanted individual was escorted from a local watering hole.
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers were on-scene for a vehicle fire.
DEC. 10
BIGGEST LOSERS: Given the amount of reports taken on lost items, it seems we — you and me — might have too much stuff to keep track of in our lives. Here’s hoping that items are just wandering and not lost.
DEC. 12
BUMMER: Busted water pipes caused flooding in a residence.
LOCK IT: Somebody took something from a car.
STUCK: Officers aided a motorist stuck in snow. A tow truck was ultimately needed.
DEC. 14
SIDEWALK RAGE: A pedestrian, reportedly intoxicated and belligerent, could not be located.
DEC. 15
STUCK AGAIN: Dang deep snow. Dang crap tires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.